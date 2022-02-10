SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for both seasons 1 and 2 of “Euphoria.”
After nearly two years, “Euphoria” has returned to HBO Max. Over the past few weeks, many viewers have been tuning in every Sunday night to keep up with each new episode. There have been quite a few surprises this season, but nonetheless, everyone is still hooked — and that might be dangerous.
“Euphoria” is able to highlight the ups and downs of high school while also crafting a deeply personal story for each character. The show is told through the perspective of the main character Rue (Zendaya). Rue is a recovering addict who's endured intense trauma after her father died. Rue allows the viewer to question just how reliable she is because of her struggles with drugs.
In season 2, the audience finds out that Rue is still actively using drugs. This doesn’t come as a shock, as she grappled with multiple relapses during season 1. As the viewers watch Rue in active addiction, two questions arise: How hard is this to watch for recovering addicts, and why is drug usage so glamorized throughout the show?
“Euphoria” is able to paint drug usage as something euphoric and whimsical. This is portrayed through colorful lighting, eccentric clothing and flashy makeup. It paints the experience of “tripping” as something that allows people to feel free and truly at peace.
In the fourth episode of season 1, “Shook Ones Pt. II,” main characters Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) decide to take molly while at a carnival because they weren’t having fun. After taking the drug, their experience at the carnival begins to get better. Cassie is having the time of her life while riding the carousel, and Maddy works up the courage to cause a scene with her boyfriend and his parents. The way the episode paints the experience allows the viewer to think taking this drug is a fun and worthwhile.
However, that might not be the case for everyone.
In an article by Dual Diagnosis, Ben Lesser writes, “Triggering television programs are healthy in the sense that they won’t really cause harm to our mental health. However, their harmful effects may cause us to act in self-harming ways.” In this case, a self-harming way would be to relapse.
For those in active recovery, watching this episode, or any episode for that matter, could be a triggering experience. It could be hard for them to watch the negative effects of a drug unfolding on their television. This may take them back to past experiences they’ve had and bring them to a place that they might have worked hard to forget.
It can be argued that Rue’s struggles with drugs could be the most harmful to viewers who are in recovery. Rue’s struggles highlight the truly low points of active addiction. In the most recent season, Rue is high in every episode thus far. In the first episode, she’s caught in a bad drug deal with her friends Fezco (Angus Cloud). Everyone involved in the deal has to strip naked to ensure that they’re not wearing a wire. Rue refuses to strip, which led her to be dragged into the shower to show that she wasn’t wearing one.
When this scene wraps, she gets into the car with Fezco and Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton) and starts laughing and acting like it was no big deal. For someone not in active addiction, that could’ve been one of the most terrifying moments of their life. It highlights how her struggles with addiction numb her during moments of true anxiety.
Senior Maddie Bahmueller spoke on the transformation that Rue has undergone because of her struggles with drugs.
“I think it really shows the full effects of her drug addiction as well,” Bahmueller said, “just because she’s hit rock bottom so much, that even a situation like that can’t unnerve her.”
This realistic portrayal of addiction is exactly what poses a risk to people who've struggled with addiciton in real life.
“I definitely think that if someone is in recovery or trying to get sober, it can definitely trigger an episode just because of how frequent the drug use is,” Bahmueller said.
This is when the glamorization of drugs throughout "Euphoria" begins to become questionable. The bottom line is that being a drug addict isn’t cool. It’s obviously harming the individual doing the drugs, but it also can harm everyone else in their life as well. The trauma that Gia (Storm Reid), Rue’s sister, and her mother (Nika King) endure because of Rue will forever change their lives. While they aren’t actively using, they’re watching their family member wither away into a different person because of the drugs. It’s not cool — it’s tragic.
Bahmueller also voiced her thoughts on the last episode of season 2, titled “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” In this episode, Rue is going through withdrawal and is essentially ruining everyone and everything that comes in her path.
“That episode weighed on me and my roommates so heavily just because it was so intense throughout the entire episode,” Bahmueller said.
The intensity behind this episode struck a chord with many. In an article by Vulture recapping the episode, Iana Murray writes: “What makes Zendaya’s performance so compelling is that it’s not all bravado, but the little details in her expressions indicate how much of Rue’s humanity has dissipated.”
Rue has become an unrecognizable person, all because of one thing: addiction.
In an article by The New York Times, Cara Buckley writes about two recovering addicts who relate to Rue.
“They see themselves in Rue when she coughs and flushes the toilet so her mom won’t hear her rummaging through the medicine cabinet for Xanax. They see themselves when Rue cops clean urine from a high school friend to pass a drug test.”
While these are only two people in active recovery, imagine the number of people watching who are too. So much of Rue’s life reflects those of drug addicts. Those in recovery work hard to ensure that they’re living a clean lifestyle, but shows like “Euphoria” can trigger memories that they worked hard to forget.
While “Euphoria” is a beautifully crafted show, it can sometimes feel too real. The glorification of drug usage can paint a narrative to those watching that it’s OK to try these drugs and that drug usage is just one of the many parts of high school. However, for those who’ve grappled with addiction, this isn’t something that should be glorified and promoted. It’s something they should actively avoid.
