It was exciting, for a while, when gas prices in Harrisonburg approached $3 per gallon. Unfortunately, OPEC+, an organization of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia, cut oil production, leading to a substantial decrease in supply and rising gas prices as a result.
With midterm elections approaching on Nov. 8, Harrisonburg voters should keep in mind that presidents and politicians rarely cause fluctuations in gas prices; determining which candidates to endorse by which side of $3.50 gas prices are on isn’t a very informed choice.
There are numerous factors going into the determination of gas prices in the U.S., but most don’t have much to do with government regulation. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), 76% of gas prices stem from the acquisition of crude oil and the process to refine it to petroleum, which is vastly determined by supply and demand.
Typically, the only major control the government has on gas prices is through excise tax — taxes levied on a good's sale — and it’s irresponsible to directly attribute a rise or fall in gas prices to a single person, such as the president.
Politicians can do little to affect the gas price other than to adjust tax rates, as reported by Investopedia. And according to the same EIA report, only 12% of gasoline prices can be attributed to excise tax on average.
As an example of what that looks like here in Harrisonburg, the Virginia DMV states the tax rate is 26.2 cents per gallon — five cents below the national average.
Another common explanation as to how politicians impact gas prices is indirectly through the economy, but it seems as though gas prices have a greater effect on the national economy than vice versa. While it’s true gas prices fluctuate with the economy, this is a greater indicator of the international economy than any national circumstance because the petroleum business is international. According to Brookings, a nonprofit public policy group, the recent shocks of rapid increases and decreases to the gas price could even be enough to cause a recession to the U.S. economy.
As citizens get ready to vote for the representative for Virginia’s 6th congressional district, keep the following in mind: Just as you can’t blame President Joe Biden for high prices, you can’t attribute low prices to former president Donald Trump. Entire parties can’t be reduced to one person, and these fluctuations in the economy were caused by external factors — like the war in Ukraine and an emergence from the pandemic — that neither president is responsible for.
Voters should endorse candidates based on items they can control not how much it costs to fill up your tank. Unfortunately, the current bipartisan animosity in this country has seemingly clouded this fact: The midterm elections have both parties blaming the other in order to gain voters.
“I don’t think something that big could be blamed on one person,” junior Hannah McAllister, a media and arts design major, said. “It would probably be an administration … or two groups of people not willing to work together to solve the problem.”
This hostility between parties was a notable part of the election process during the 2016 presidential election, and Saudi Arabia cutting oil production encourages the same antagonism from the election on Nov. 8. We know this due to Russia’s interference with U.S. democratic processes in the 2016 election, sowing division between the parties for years to come.
This is important to note because tension has been mounting between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over oil. After U.S. officials had managed to negotiate with OPEC+ to produce an extra 100,000 barrels per day, OPEC+ cut production by two million barrels a day earlier in October, according to CNN. This comes after Democrats have been battling Republicans over gas prices since Biden took office. These actions by Saudi Arabia have increased gas prices once again, putting Democrats at a disadvantage for the midterms.
Given that Russia is a member of OPEC+ and the proximity of this oil cut to the election, there is speculation, as reported by The Washington Post, that this act is in retaliation against U.S. support of Ukrainian forces. Perhaps it’s not that Saudi Arabia wants a party to gain or lose power — a furtherance of political severance in the U.S. would be enough retribution. In the words of Abraham Lincoln, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Voting is important for democracy, and the U.S. shouldn’t allow foreign powers to further divide it. There’s more to an election than how much it costs to fill up at the gas station. Keep in mind that not one single person or party can control the price of gas in this country, and more important than what party you vote for is your identity as a member of this nation.
Candidates should be assessed on policy character and other attributes they can control.
“Read both sides, make your own decisions and make sure you don’t ignore the local elections that are coming up,” McAllister said.
