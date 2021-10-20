It’s no surprise that college students aren’t getting enough sleep. In a poll conducted by The Breeze, 88% of JMU students surveyed indicated getting less than seven hours of sleep per night.
Rest can be seen as unproductive or a waste of time. “When I have a heavy work week, I get little to no sleep at night because studying comes first,” Matt Harris, a student at JMU, said. If someone has a big test they haven’t studied for, pulling an all-nighter or grinding through mountains of last-minute paperwork may be their first instinct, like Harris. In the same survey, 79% of respondents reported that when they did pull all-nighters, it backfired on them and made the next day harder. College students may rarely set aside time for a good night’s rest because they believe a good night’s rest won’t get them an A in biology. However, sleep needs to be a priority — success will follow.
U.S. culture values productivity, meaning a good night’s sleep is a luxury for many. Doctors and nurses, who often make critical, life-saving decisions, are expected to work 12 or more hour-long shifts while running on very little sleep. Another example of how productivity is valued above sleep in the U.S. is when stores are open 24 hours for convenience, but the workers who take night shifts pay the price with irregular sleep hours. Sleep deprivation can seep into many aspects of our lives, such as academics, physical activity and socialization, yet it often goes unnoticed as the root cause of our problems. It’s accepted that driving a car under the influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous, yet few may hesitate to drive after getting little to no sleep the night before. In an email to The Breeze, Terry Cralle, a certified sleep educator from The Better Sleep Council said driving while drowsy is just as deadly as driving under the influence.
Sleep deprivation isn’t seen as a serious mental inhibitor in day-to-day life, and this misconception can influence college students’ mindsets.
Cralle said staying up for 24 hours or more is comparable to being drunk, and students likely wouldn’t take a final drunk. According to The Better Sleep Council, sleep deprivation can cause impaired physical performance, decreased concentration, memory issues, lack of motivation, increased stress levels, weight gain and more. Additionally, long-term negative effects of sleep deprivation can include depression, obesity, increased risk for substance abuse, diabetes, cancer and mental health problems. Students should be mindful of the quality of their time spent awake, Cralle said, as opposed to quantity. A regular, good night’s sleep could solve more problems than expected.
Teens and young adults are recommended to get eight-10 hours of sleep a night. If you’re struggling with keeping up with enough physical activity, receiving poor grades or finding yourself depressed, forming better “sleep hygiene” practices such as avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed could go a long way in improving your quality of life.
The amount of sleep we get each night impacts every aspect of our lives. Sleep isn’t only necessary to be a productive student but also to be a productive member of society. Make sure to set aside at least eight hours of your day for rest no matter what. Help end the sleep epidemic for good by spreading awareness of the importance of sleep. To live the best life possible, a good portion of it needs to be spent unconscious.
Sami Anderson is a freshman writing, rhetoric and technical communication major. Contact Sami at ander5st@dukes.jmu.edu