Summer 2020 brought a national reckoning on the issue of relations between minority communities and law enforcement agencies. Protests erupted in the wake of the tragic and ultimately avoidable death of George Floyd, which called for holding the police more accountable. In response, progressive activists began to promote the idea of defunding the police as a way to curb the abuses of power and police brutality against people of color.
Many proponents of the “Defund the Police” movement believe in the extreme measure of fully abolishing police departments or, at the very least, working to make them obsolete. Some progressive members of Congress, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), have openly expressed support toward more extreme elements like abolishing the police force entirely and have defended the concept vigorously. Not only are these efforts to fully abolish the police impractical and even dangerous, but they’ve become an incredible drag on Democrats’ electoral viability.
While it’s undeniable that there are issues that need addressing within our criminal justice system, the simple fact is that the police are essential to maintaining adequate public safety and crime prevention. The U.S. is currently amid a violent crime wave, with murder rates increasing in 34 U.S. cities by 30% in 2020, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. This violent crime wave has been attributed by law enforcement officials to resources being stretched thin during COVID-19 and rising anti-police sentiment in the wake of the racial justice protests, according to The Atlantic. We need a robust and effective police force to deter and counter violent crime amid this startling resurgence.
While some Defund the Police activists advocate for reform measures such as abolishing police forces or even disarming police officers, according to The Journalist’s Resource, many Americans fall somewhere in the middle on the issue. More moderate, targeted measures are much more popular with the general public and could result in more effective, even-keeled police reform measures being adopted.
For instance, according to The Journalist’s Resources, many law enforcement experts and criminologists have said they believe that restructuring police funding to put more emphasis on training and accountability, and equalizing funding between smaller localities and big cities would help solve some of the issues the Defund the Police movement seeks to address. Additionally, experts have suggested placing less emphasis on lower level crimes or non-criminal activity by the police, according to The Journalist’s Resource, owing to the fact that these types of encounters are often a result of racial profiling. They argue that these low-level issues — like traffic stops, mental health calls or simple citations — would be better handled by different, more specialized agencies such as social services.
These measures are much less disruptive to the difficult and vital work the police do, and it could help to directly address many of the issues that Defund the Police advocates aim to solve. The more extreme measures are far less popular and could result in negative consequences in regard to crime rates.
“Instead of defunding the police, it’d be better to direct funding toward mental health and crisis intervention training,” Joe Suto, president of JMU’s chapter of the American Criminal Justice Association, said. “It is important that we don’t take resources away from those who are keeping us safe and to make sure they have the training they require to do their job as effectively as possible.”
This opinion is common among those who wish to see the issues with law enforcement accountability and racial relations addressed but don’t believe that defunding or outright abolishing the police is a wise decision.
It’s a fact that Defund the Police initiatives are widely unpopular with the general populace. Even among Democrats and Black people, the prospect of defunding the police isn’t very popular, with just 25% of Democrats and 23% of Black Americans supporting decreasing police spending in 2021, according to Business Insider. This suggests that even demographic groups who were once largely in support of defunding the police have begun to see them as necessary for public safety. According to CNN, a recent ballot initiative to dismantle the police department in Minneapolis, the location of George Floyd’s death and ground zero for the racial justice protests of 2020, was rejected by voters on Nov. 2, 2021.
This widespread opposition to the Defund the Police movement is also evident among Democratic-elected officials. While more progressive members have rallied behind the slogan, many more moderate Democrats have rejected it, preferring to emphasize specific policy changes without calling for the wholesale defunding of the police. Representatives Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), and former President Barack Obama have all expressed opposition to using the slogan and have claimed it led to the alienation of voters in the 2020 congressional elections, where Democratic success was underwhelming.
The events of summer 2020 certainly made clear that there were major accountability and abuse of power issues within the police force. However, it’s crucial to remember that the police serve a vital role in our society and ultimately exist to keep our local communities safe. While there’s work to be done, the answer isn’t to tear the system down and create chaos but rather to work to address these problems and make the system equitable and fair for all.
CONTACT Will at frasiewd@dukes.jmu.edu. Will Frasier is a senior political science major.