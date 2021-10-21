In the hyperpolarized political environment we live in, it seems like there’s nothing we can agree on. The U.S. Supreme Court, one of our oldest and most lauded institutions, has survived hundreds of years of strife, yet it’s still at risk of being politicized in the name of partisan warfare. One issue that’s been particularly pervasive lately is the possible expansion of the Supreme Court to include more than nine justices. This expansion is a bad idea for a variety of reasons.
While the Constitution doesn’t specify how many justices should reside on the Supreme Court, the norm since 1869 has been nine justices. This standard was challenged by Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s in an effort to make the court more efficient. It was shot down by politicians from both sides of the political spectrum — viewed as a dangerous and unnecessary grab at power. The nine justice standard would remain unchallenged for decades.
The 2010s ushered in an era of increasing political polarization and disregard for long-standing political norms, especially in regard to the Supreme Court. In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow former President Obama to hold a nomination hearing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, citing the proximity of the upcoming election as his reasoning.
This decision would prove to be controversial, as it threw aside the tradition of allowing the sitting president to have a hearing in Congress for their choice of nominee to the Supreme Court. Furthermore, when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died mere weeks from the 2020 presidential election, Sen. McConnell ignored his own reasoning, rapidly pushing through the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Now, faced with the reality of a conservative-controlled Supreme Court for the foreseeable future, many of the Democratic Party’s progressive members have begun to advocate for the same political hardball and norm-breaking Republicans have embraced. They seem to believe the most effective way to counter the ruthless tactics of Republicans is by expanding the Supreme Court in an attempt to recalibrate the court’s partisan lean. While their frustration is understandable, the expansion of the Supreme Court is a downright disastrous idea for a bevy of reasons.
While the Supreme Court’s expansion has been endorsed by some of the more progressive politicians in the U.S. government, the overall opinion of potentially expanding the Supreme Court is largely negative. A poll of 1,100 registered voters conducted by Mason Dixon Polling and Strategy found that an overwhelming 65% of respondents believe President Joe Biden shouldn’t support efforts to expand the Supreme Court, while only 31% reported thinking he should. The poll also found that the measure was incredibly unpopular with Republicans and independents, with 95% and 72%, respectively, saying he shouldn’t support the expansion. Furthermore, it also demonstrated that a large number of Democrats — roughly a third sampled — didn’t support the expansion of the Supreme Court. Many Democratic leaders have also expressed reservations over expanding the court, as both Biden and — surprisingly — Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) have publicly denounced the prospect of expanding the Supreme Court in the past.
The unpopularity of expanding the Supreme Court has negatively affected Democrats in election cycles as well, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) using the issue to hammer Democratic challenger Sara Gideon with negative attack ads and verbal jabs in their debate. Gideon had previously been non-committal when asked if she opposed court-packing and expressed vague support for the proposal on one occasion.
While electoral success and popular opinion are certainly important concerns, the most devastating effects would be on the Supreme Court as an institution. The erosion of long-standing norms would negatively affect the Supreme Court’s independence and its apolitical nature. Martin Cohen, a JMU political science professor and expert of political parties, said court-packing would entirely undercut the legitimacy and stability of the Supreme Court.
“Court-packing would destroy the Supreme Court as we know it,” Cohen said. “The Democrats would increase the size to ... say, 13. Then, when the Republicans get in power, they would up it to 17, etc. It would cease to be an independent branch of government. Its legitimacy would be liquidated — it would not just erode historical norms; it would obliterate them.”
This sort of retaliatory court packing would politicize the court to the point that it ceases to operate in any sort of independent manner. The old adage that “justice is blind” would be dead. While this outlook is certainly bleak, it’s all but guaranteed should the courts be expanded.
For this reason, it’s essential that we let our elected officials know that the Supreme Court is not to be tampered with — for the good of the institution, the country and the concept of fair and impartial justice itself.