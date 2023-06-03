JMU President Jonathan Alger makes $530,832 a year, according to The Breeze’s salary database. On top of that, his contract with JMU’s Board of Visitors (BoV) that was renewed in 2022 provides housing and a car for presidential use. For context, the president of the U.S. makes $400,000 a year.
Additionally, there are 21 members of JMU’s presidential cabinet, including nine vice presidents. The average annual income of these members is $201,495.76 a year. In comparison, most members of congress make $174,000 a year.
Both public university administrators and members of the federal government rely on taxpayer money for their compensation. However, for the president and other members of the federal government, the entirety of their salaries come from federal taxes. On the other hand, the salaries of university administrators such as Alger's are paid in part by Virginia state taxes while the rest come from other sources within a university, such as its endowment.
Other areas of JMU’s faculty aren’t as well compensated as its administration. Many of JMU’s housekeeping staff, for example, make well under $30,000 a year and some even under $25,000 a year — less than $10,000 over the poverty threshold for an individual set by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2022. Housekeeping staff provide necessary and sometimes unpleasant services to the university, yet their pay doesn’t reflect this.
In the U.S., the median weekly income is $1,100 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or about $57,200 a year. The average annual income of members of the JMU’s presidential cabinet is about 3.9 times that number. The presidential cabinet is highly educated, though, with 15 of the members having earned doctoral-level degrees and many of the others having earned master's degrees. In 2021, the median weekly income of Ph.D. holders in the U.S. was $1,909, or about $99,268 annually. Even after accounting for the level of education in JMU’s administration, the average annual income of the presidential cabinet is over 2.2 times the median for Ph.D. holders in the U.S.
High compensation for university administrators, and presidents in particular, isn’t uncommon in U.S. higher education — but it wasn’t always this way. A 2021 Forbes article reported that presidents of public universities just over 25 years ago often made less than $200,000, or around $380,000 in today’s money. Now there are many instances of university presidents earning well over $1 million a year.
The Chronicle for Higher Education listed 2021's 196 highest paid public university presidents in the U.S., four of which earned over $1 million in their base pay salaries. After accounting for bonuses and benefits, 16 public university presidents earned over $1 million in total pay.
Public universities often lag behind private universities in their compensation of their highest administrators. In a 2019 Chronicle for Higher Education report, 31 of 265 private university presidents earned over $1 million in base pay and 66, or nearly a quarter of included presidents, earned over $1 million in total pay.
While the compensation of JMU administrators and Alger in particular seems inflated, in comparison to other universities across the nation, JMU’s situation merely reflects a larger trend that’s more severe at other institutions. JMU was not included in the Chronicle’s list of public university presidents, but if Alger’s salary were included, he'd only be 100th on that list.
In Virginia alone, Alger’s salary is overshadowed by those of presidents at other colleges and universities. Though Virginia doesn’t have any public universities with presidents earning over $1 million a year, the presidents of U.Va., Virginia Tech, George Mason, VCU, William & Mary and VMI all receive $600,000 or more annually.
It’s clear that Virginia universities are susceptible to the trend of ballooning compensation of university administrators, and that JMU is nowhere near the worst perpetrator. When compared to other universities, JMU’s compensation of its administration doesn’t seem extreme, but when comparing it to the rest of the population, it does.
JMU’s position between extremes is reflected in the opinions of its students and others regarding the issue of administrator salaries. According to a poll conducted on The Breeze’s Instagram, 57% of 300 respondents felt that JMU’s administration was overpaid.
Administrators are necessary and fill an important role in many organizations including universities. Additionally, high salaries are important to attract competitive and qualified candidates to a position. However, when some members of an organization are severely underpaid, it’s inappropriate for the salaries of its administrators to remain high.
JMU is just a small part of a larger issue, but it can help correct the trend of overpaying university administrators by adjusting its administrators' salaries to more reasonable levels. Some of the money used to pay administrators could instead be used to pay housekeeping, maintenance and other faculty members more reasonably as well. By more equitably distributing state taxpayer money and other university funds, JMU can enhance the experience of students and faculty — and not the personal lives of its administrators alone.
