It’s a typical morning — I begin my daily routine by blindly scrolling through TikTok. My feed is filled with videos targeting my interests, but this time, I see new content: videos about the war in Ukraine.
TikTok now serves as one of the most prominent sources of entertainment and information for college-aged individuals. Although the platform has been riddled with misinformation regarding the war, TikTok serves as a pivotal player in showcasing the atrocities the Russian government is enacting on the citizens of Ukraine to its users through firsthand accounts.
TikTok plays a major role in the consumption of news by people today. According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center in 2021, over half of the U.S. gets their news from social media sources. This dependence on social media for news creates a battle for information dominance between each conflicting side. Per The New Yorker, this is the first “TikTok war,” a war fought not only for physical dominance but also over information. Today, users have immediate access to the conflict from an app that used to primarily highlight dancing.
Now, TikTok is faced with an interesting problem regarding its community guidelines and the type of content being shared about Ukraine. The company’s community guidelines state: “We do not allow the depiction, promotion, or trade of firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories, or explosive weapons,” and users can't show “content that displays firearms, firearm accessories, ammunition, or explosive weapons.” Although TikTok’s guidelines reprimand depictions of violence and weapons, violent Ukrainian content is still visible on the app. Sophomore Gwen Cathell said she believes that this content, despite it breaking the guidelines, needs to remain accessible to the public.
“I do believe that it’s important for TikTok to leave up content about the trauma that Ukrainians are experiencing, even if it does ‘violate’ their terms of service,” Cathell said. “While I agree that content about guns and violence shouldn’t necessarily be promoted, it’s important for users to become aware of the harsh reality Ukrainians are facing.”
After Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, every social media app was flooded with information about the conflict, and TikTok users were met with a trove of videos directly from Ukrainian residents.
Ukrainians have turned to TikTok to spread information about the war occurring within their country. Thousands of videos have been published highlighting the atrocities the Russian soldiers have been committing in their neighboring country. When Russia first invaded Ukraine, hundreds of videos were uploaded to TikTok to gather support for Ukraine. Since then, citizens have been able to show firsthand footage of fighting soldiers, hijacked tanks, the assemblage of molotov cocktails and even Russian missiles in the sides of homes. By bringing the crisis to the attention of today’s youth, information about the war has been able to rapidly spread and latch onto the TikTok algorithm.
Vice News reported March 8 that Russia banned TikTok users in Russia from protesting against the government’s actions and from viewing news related to the conflict. Since the TikTok ban, Russia has also banned Instagram and Facebook from being used within the country, per the Guardian. This hindrance displays the importance that social media apps like TikTok have on global conflicts and how countries like Russia will ban them to spread disinformation to its citizens. In the U.S., the White House briefed 20 TikTok influencers on Ukraine in the hopes that they’d use it to inform their audiences, per The Guardian. With governments scrambling to gain control in the information war, it’s apparent how useful these platforms are.
Although TikTok is vital to informing the world in a fast manner, it comes with the caveat of easily spreadable misinformation. As college students, it’s our duty to only accept and spread credible information — and that’s especially true regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Posts using footage from military video games and old wars have been posted with the intent to garner views and spread misinformation.
Last month, a video showed a tank shooting artillery rounds at a fighter jet but claimed to be taken days prior in Ukraine.
The video gained millions of views and shares, with commenters stating how horrible the war is and how it felt like they were actually there. In actuality, the video was from a military shooter game called Arma III. In this instance of misinformation, it’s easy to see how fast false information can go unnoticed on an app that allows users to upload anything to a platform used by millions.
Seventy percent of TikTok users are members of Gen Z, according to Wallaroo Media. This younger demographic can be easily manipulated by misinformation like the Arma III footage due to low media literacy rates, but the app shouldn’t be hailed only as an exploitable information tool. Many of TikTok’s users are college-aged students who are engaged with both the entertainment and informational aspects that the platform provides. Many users have shown their support for Ukraine through fundraisers, informational videos and on-the-ground footage.
The fact that users have poured so much effort into Ukraine’s cause should be celebrated. The blatant instances of misinformation regarding the crisis shouldn’t dampen the impact the platform has made in providing support.
It’s imperative that we’re able to easily discern between the truth and purposefully misleading videos. In a time of global crisis, we shouldn’t allow for misinformation to spread on a platform that could just as easily garner support and meaningfully inform its users. We also shouldn’t let this crisis fall short due to the short amount of time a topic spends on TikTok’s algorithm.
Staying up to date on the facts surrounding the war in Ukraine is imperative. Letting the truth fall through the cracks of the TikTok algorithm is exactly what Russia is banking on.
