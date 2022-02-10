There’s no better place to buy spirit-wear to show support for the school than the JMU bookstore. Whether it’s a hoodie, hat or a T-shirt, showing off the school you attend can be an immense source of pride. However, upon looking at the price tags of some of the most popular products, it becomes clear that investing in school spirit can be an expensive endeavor. With the price of school-branded merchandise in college stores rivaling that of name-brand apparel, students are having to consider whether showing off their school spirit is worth the price.
“I love showing off JMU’s purple and gold colors,” junior Shirlin Chen said. “But no matter how much school spirit you have, some prices in the bookstore are just too high.”
JMU’s bookstore is home to all the latest JMU merchandise, yet it too charges a high price for its clothing options. Sweatshirts can cost up to $75, and some T-shirts can cost upward of $50. A plain water bottle costs up to $20, and it can even cost $50 if you want a Hydro Flask bottle.
Such expensive products can blur the line between consumer and student. In 2020, students spent around $64.91 on college-branded clothing, and this price is only going to increase. The importance of selling college-branded merchandise within colleges is growing and, regrettably, becoming just as important to universities as the students who attend them. Students don’t need to be treated like customers at a store where earning their money is the end goal. Obviously, the entire store can’t be free for students, but the current prices are too high for many students.
The fear is that JMU is targeting students who come from high-income households for a majority of its bookstore profits. According to JMU's website, students pay roughly $12,638 for in-state tuition and comprehensive fees alone in 2021-22. Having to pay an exorbitant amount of money simply to show off your school’s colors seems like salt in the wound.
According to data from The Equality of Opportunity Project, 70% of JMU students come from families in the top 20% of family income in Virginia; 45% come from the top 10% of family income. Conversely, only 1.7% of JMU students come from the bottom 20% of family income in the state.
Students who come from low-income families likely won’t want to spend $35 for a T-shirt, but seeing other students outfitted in these expensive JMU-branded clothes can make them feel out of place or less valued. It takes the focus away from having school spirit and makes it about money. Students can choose not to buy any school merchandise, but the only thing that should be influencing that choice is whether or not the students want merchandise — not if they can afford it.
These complaints don’t mean to undermine what JMU does for its students. For example, JMU provides current students free admission to all of its sporting events. Admission to the University Recreation Center (UREC) is also free for students. JMU makes the effort to provide students with a fun and educational college experience, and it succeeds in doing just that. The pricing of its merchandise, on the other hand, is an area that could be improved to ensure everyone has a chance to rock the purple and gold on gameday.
Nick Lau is a sophomore media arts and design major. Contact Nick at launa@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.