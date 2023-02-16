We live in an era plagued by extreme political polarization, “fake news” and misinformation, all of which have eaten away at the American news and media industries like an untreatable disease. A disease that is slowly eroding the pillars of America’s esteemed democracy, two of which are the rights to free speech and press. The steady downfall of Americans’ trust in the news industry threatens the fragile system we are so accustomed to, a system that must be saved for the very well-being of our country.
Despite increasing uncertainty about what the future may hold, journalism remains essential in our society. Journalism on every level contributes to the protection of the right to free speech and press, from high school and college newspapers to world-renowned newspapers such as The New York Times.
According to the Washington Post, local newspapers are rapidly disappearing around the country, creating “news deserts,” in which access to reliable and quality news is extremely difficult, and many of these communities are in rural regions that are often economically struggling. In small towns, a school newspaper may be the only source of information for the community. While this is not the case at JMU, The Breeze still plays a major part in the Harrisonburg news scene.
According to Ryan T. Alessi, a professor in media arts and design at JMU, newspapers and reporters are necessary in communities to keep officials transparent.
“The presence of those news organizations and reporters asking questions oftentimes keeps officials in check” Alessi said. “If they know they’re going to be questioned aggressively by a local reporter about why a specific ordinance was passed or what the tax rate is going to be, that’s going to make the officials think twice, and when those news organizations go away — all kinds of things confess during the darkness.”
Though university newspapers aren’t often on the national stage, they serve individual communities all across the country. The Breeze is one of JMU’s many connections to the Harrisonburg community and gives students the ability to work with other students, faculty and Harrisonburg citizens and businesses. College and local newspapers cover both local, state and national issues — especially those concerning the community.
Senior Blair Hinckle said she reads The Breeze monthly to stay updated on university changes and to read articles that interest her, especially those relating to her position on Panhellenic council.
“I think that college newspapers are a great way to be informed about events happening in our community,” Hinckle said.
The Breeze alerts the JMU community of university updates and changes, including new faculty and dorm buildings, regulations and other issues. In the Feb. 11, 1967 issue, issue of The Breeze, the newspaper reported on a recent room search, student government updates, new majors, the addition of a new dorm and even a best-dressed competition.
In 1966, it was announced that JMU, formerly Madison College, would accept male students for the first time. The enrollment of male students led to the implementation of new campus rules and regulations, which gave student writers the opportunity to spread the word to the Madison College and Harrisonburg communities. In the Sep. 30, 1967 issue, issue of The Breeze, it announced the addition of male dormitories on campus:
“The construction of the five men’s dormitories to be erected on Madison’s lower campus in the next six years is underway,” the article reads. “Madison’s expansion program, if all progresses as is planned, will bring the number of women students to 3,200 and the number of men students to 1,800 to be housed in the campus by the 1973-74 session.”
During election years, college newspapers provide the community with essential election information, including election results and analysis. During the 2022 midterm elections, The Breeze news desk provided information on candidates and held live election results online for both Virginia’s congressional election and local Harrisonburg elections.
Journalists at all levels are increasingly vital amidst the crisis in the news and media industries. Misinformation and disinformation can run rampant across all forms of media, from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to Fox News, MSNBC and parody news sites such as the Onion.
While many choose to get their news from commentators such as conservative commentator Tucker Carlson from Fox News and liberal commentator Rachel Maddow from MSNBC, their words can’t always be taken verbatim as the real facts, as opposed to reporters and news anchors like Fox’s Bret Baier and MSNBC’s Chris Jansing.
Alessi explained that news organizations can’t control their audiences’ responses and opinions shaped by the news, and it becomes difficult for individuals to identify the facts from “the facts and information packaged in somebody else’s opinion.”
“On Twitter people are often commentating about and commenting on the news itself, and if its the commentary that’s reaching audiences more so than the actual facts, things can get twisted and distorted, in which case the debates might get twisted and distorted themselves because people aren’t talking about the underlying facts, they’re debating the opinions that are packaged in that hyper-partisan framework,” Alessi said.
Student newspapers across the country provide communities with reliable and trustworthy news sources and have the opportunity to connect and work with not just other students and faculty but their communities as a whole.
University newspapers and student journalists are essential to not only our society but our overall democracy. They’re not just student journalists, they’re real journalists, and they contribute to our communities in incredibly positive ways. They’re the coming generation of reporters, editors, news anchors, writers and commentators, facing an era shaped by a media crisis never seen before.
