Financial literacy is a vital skill that people should be confident in by the time they graduate college and enter the real world. The truth behind this, though, is very disappointing — many young adults have no clue of the logistics behind simple financial tasks such as budgeting, paying taxes, credit scores and more.
College institutions should be guaranteeing that students are educated by the time they graduate by offering more finance classes throughout students’ college careers to ensure memory retention on the material. Instead, universities are hindering students from progressing financially due to a lack of financial education alongside simultaneously increasing student debt across the U.S.
Financial literacy across the nation
Only 4 in 7 Americans can be considered financially literate and only 24% of millennials understand financial basics, according to Forbes. This lack of financial education in the U.S. starts with public schooling. Though it’s an necessity to succeed in adulthood, financial literacy isn’t required to be taught in classrooms, with only 25 states in the U.S. implementing it in their curriculums according to CNBC. To make problems worse, many of those 25 states don’t even require formal testing on the material due to the decision made by the National Assessment Governing Board to remove the National Assessment of Educational Progress in economics from its assessment schedule in 2019. This lack of education starts to affect people fairly early in a student’s financial journey, starting with applying for college loans.
The ACT Center for Equity in Learning found that in 2019, 67% to 70% of people across all income groups had little knowledge of the various student repayment options available to them. In addition, 73% to 81% across income groups weren’t aware that the government subsidizes the money and pays the interest on loans while the student is in school.
This lack of knowledge sets a precedent for students to fail in the financial world once entering college — shouldn’t it be expected that once a student goes through four years of undergraduate schooling that they feel confident in their financial literacy skills? Well, with the minimal courses that JMU offers, the answer is fairly disappointing.
Financial education at JMU
JMU only offers two optional general education courses that offer basic knowledge in finances and economics: BUS 160, Business Decision Making in a Modern Society, and ECON 200, Intro to Macroeconomics. That’s only two classes out of 95 gen eds, indicating students are more likely to choose a class that piques higher interest over a business class. It’s also likely these classes are overlooked unless a student is specifically a business major.
Gianna Sparta, a junior graphic design student at JMU, says all of her financial literacy knowledge has come solely from her parents.
“I have not taken a single finance class since being at JMU — I didn’t even know that they were offered as gen eds,” Sparta said. “The only financial knowledge I’ve acquired has been through my parents, as they’ve taught me several budgeting and saving tactics.”
With only two classes being offered to the undergraduate student body of 20,070, it can be assumed that the majority of these students go through four years of undergrad without a single financial literacy class. There’s also the factor that with these classes being gen eds, they’re taken fairly early in a student’s college career, if at all. So, by the time they graduate, all the knowledge once learned has probably been forgotten.
More faculty and students should be talking about this problem. Cathy Snyder, who teaches BUS 160, said there’s a definite need for more education to help students manage loans and alleviate the stress of debt.
“I’ve had students that are here solely on loans and are looking at $20,000 plus of loans each year, which means graduating with just shy of $100,000in debt,” Snyder said. “They need to know how to manage that. I’ve had students that are disillusioned, thinking that they had the ability to come to college and do an entire four-year experience debt free, that that’s not their reality once they get here.”
Along with debt, students often have a hard time budgeting once they go off campus. It’s crucial to know how to efficiently spend money on groceries, gas, activities and other expenses. Snyder said this lack of knowledge is a large contributor to mental health problems on campus and recommended a budget bootcamp or finance center — or something of the sort — that could produce major improvement.
“If we have something as simple as a budget bootcamp, before students move off campus, we could probably put to rest a lot of the financial fears they have graduating because they’ll have learned some things living off campus in apartments,” Snyder said. “I even think having a center for conversations, counseling and helping people through the calculations of what a real cost of living looks like would make a huge difference.”
So, there are numerous options that JMU can take up to resolve this problem. The university can increase the number of financial literacy classes offered in the gen ed requirements. There can be more advertising for finance classes to take senior year. Even online supplemental courses that allow students to learn from home without using up credits would be highly beneficial.
Regardless of the method, though, students shouldn’t launch into a professional career without knowing financial basics.
