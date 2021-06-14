When students graduate, they must decide what the next step of their lives will be. However, some might not know what they want to do after they walk off the graduation stage, and for many, they don’t need to decide immediately. This is why there shouldn’t be a rush to find a full-time career.
Throughout their last year of being an undergraduate, students are often presented with choices on what the next step may be. For some, it’s going to graduate school to further their education; for others, it’s finding a job that fulfills their degree. On the other hand, there are new graduates who are struggling to find a job or just taking it one step at a time. If the stress of not having to find a job right after graduation was not put upon new graduates, then students would have time to rest after four years of school and not have to rush into the next step of their life.
According to an article from What To Become, around 53% of recent college graduates are unemployed or underemployed. This could be caused by a number of factors such as new graduates having difficulty finding a job that meets their degree, not wanting to rush into a career right after four years of school or just not knowing what they want to do. This isn’t a negative thing, however, as students shouldn’t have to be pressured to find a full-time career right after school.
Unfortunately, many people coming out of college have absolutely no choice but to immediately start working, even if the job is dead-end. Time to relax is a luxury for many, but taking time to decide on a career path is not the same as taking a break from work altogether. One should do whatever they need to support themselves during this time before being solidified into a career and life they aren’t sure of.
Leah Coffey, a writing, rhetoric, and technical communication major and 2021 graduate, has yet to apply for a job because of her busy class schedule.
“It was just a lot to try to do that while I was taking classes,” Coffey said. “Since I’m fortunate enough to be able to go home and just work part-time and live at my mom’s, I can just apply for full-time stuff in the fall.”
Coffey said that she wants to go into book publishing, but the pandemic and the question of whether businesses are going to be remote or not has been a concern she’s seen among her fellow graduates. She said she feels lucky she’s in a position where she doesn’t need to stress out about what the next step is. New graduates shouldn’t stress any more than they need to, as they just completed four years of school.
“I know a lot of people my age are more so in the position where they need to get a job and support themselves, if not already, right out of college,” Coffey said. “I completely commend people who do that; they’ve got strength and perseverance that I have never had to develop.”
Although new graduates may compare themselves to others and feel pressured to find a job, Coffey says that they shouldn’t do that and should focus on themselves and what is good for them after graduation.
“Don’t compare yourself to other people and their journey,” Coffey said. “I have to remind myself of this a lot, but I think it’s really important.”
Some graduates just want a break from school. Kinley Thomas, a political science major and 2021 graduate, said she wants to take a short mental break before finding a job.
“If I see a job on LinkedIn, I’ll bookmark it and look into it,” Thomas said. “But, my plans directly after graduation are taking a little bit of a break and kind of not stress about the job.”
Thomas said she wants to work in the public sector in local government. She’s struggling to find a job near where she lives and that will hire her with only a bachelor’s degree and little experience.
“The jobs that are available right now in local government tend to want that experience,” Thomas said. “Degree-wise, I’m qualified, but experience-wise, I’m not.”
For students who are worried about the next step after graduation, Thomas said that people shouldn’t stress, since even people who have jobs don’t know what they’re doing.
“When I first started looking into jobs, I was freaking out because I was like ‘Oh my God, I’m not gonna have a job and everyone else has jobs,’” Thomas said. “That’s also not true, like, not everyone has a job; those are just the people you hear about the most.”
After graduating, students should feel relieved after completing school, not stressed on what the next step is. Not only is this stress unnecessary, it also causes mental health issues. According to an article published by the Washington Post, post-graduation depression affects many students after graduating, due to the loss of what students created while in college, such as the friendships and set timeline that college gives to them. After graduation, students are faced with determining their life and relationships with others, which can put pressure on them, as well cause them to be depressed.
With this in mind, it makes sense why students feel pressure to quickly find a job as soon as graduating, adding to more stress rather than freedom. Yet, if a student doesn’t know exactly what they want to do after graduation, it should be normalized for some students to take a break and not rush into the workforce. Students have the rest of their lives to figure out exactly what they want to do, and it shouldn’t be right after a great accomplishment such as graduation.
