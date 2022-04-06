In recent years, the number of adults in the U.S. who recognize an affiliation with a particular religion has declined. This trend has existed in the U.S. since the 1940s, according to a Gallup poll, though it was very gradual and self-identified membership in a particular religion remained around 70% until the year 2000. Following the turn of the millennium, the decline in church membership began to hasten and by 2015 just 57% claimed church membership. Five years later in 2020, only 47% of adults were affiliated with a church, the first time in U.S. history that percentage has fallen below half of the adult population.
Education plays a significant role in an individual’s religious identity. Regardless of religion, the higher the level of education achieved by an individual, the less likely they are to be religious. This is demonstrated in a 2015 Pew Research Center poll of varying education levels from high school dropouts to Ph.D holders across 12 world religions. An increase in access to education — largely due to the development of technology, such as the internet — accounts for part of why the U.S. is experiencing decreased religiosity.
The role of education in religious disbelief, the correlation between youth and liberalism and a society increasingly accepting of hedonism have led some, such as nationally syndicated radio talk show host Dennis Prager, to speculate that college campuses encourage students to abandon religious sensibilities and spiritual chastity. This is misguided, however, as illustrated by contemporary research and, more locally, student involvement in religious organizations at JMU.
The Reality of Student Spirituality
The number of college students who identify with a particular religion has historically been higher than that of the average American adult. According to the Cooperative Institutional Research Program Freshman Survey conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles, 31% of over 130,000 incoming freshmen from 184 different colleges and universities across the U.S. identified as having no religious affiliation in 2016. In 1986, the same study showed that only 10% of incoming freshmen were nonreligious. Moreover, research published by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suggests that college students are no more likely to develop liberal religious beliefs than non-students, and are more likely to retain traditional religious beliefs.
The discrepancy between the percentage of nonreligious American adults, 43%, and college students, 31%, is perplexing. This suggests that older American adults account for more of the nonreligious portion than younger, college-attending adults in spite of having been raised during a more traditional era where more people were likely to go to church. Nonetheless, the increase in the nonreligious demographic is ubiquitous in the U.S. According to a Pew Research Center poll, the rate of decline in religious affiliation in the U.S. is consistent across race, ethnicity, gender, region and educational level, among other variables. Furthermore, the decrease in religion isn’t isolated to the U.S. or even developed nations. Forty-three out of 49 countries across the globe, from 2007 to 2019, experienced a sharp decrease in religiosity, according to a study conducted by the University of Michigan Institute of Social Research.
Religion at JMU
In spite of these trends, religious students and student organizations at JMU are still active on campus. Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship — or Chi Alpha — is a student organization with chapters around the world, including one at JMU. Chi Alpha is just one of many religious student organizations at JMU; others include Young Life and the Muslim Student Association.
Josh Moran is a staff member for the Chi Alpha chapter at JMU, and Emily Bowles is the student president of the organization. Moran discussed Chi Alpha’s history at JMU and how it’s fared in recent years regarding the downward trend in religious affiliation and the limitations set by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Four years ago Chi Alpha didn’t exist at JMU,” Moran said. “We’ve seen exponential growth each year over the last three years even in a pandemic.”
Moreover, Chi Alpha student president Emily Bowles mentioned the various ways in which Chi Alpha reaches out to the student body at JMU, including tabling outside of D-hall, and how organization fosters student engagement and spirituality on campus. She also acknowledges that the core of their outreach is word-of-mouth and members inviting friends.
“We really strive to reach out to the students we meet individually… It’s that personal relationship that we like to bring up,” Bowles said, “but I bring people that I meet in classes or that I see getting lunch, or just people that I’m meeting in my life outside of Chi Alpha.”
Regarding a guiding philosophy that governs the organization, Moran and Bowles talked about how they hope to make Chi Alpha an open and accepting organization that students respond positively to.
“My hope moving here was that students would be able to ask honest questions and that we would be able to foster an open and inclusive environment that is still true to the teachings of Jesus and the Bible,” Moran said. “Whatever I did on Friday night, I can still show up on Tuesday to Chi Alpha and be known and I can be loved and I can be valued and we can work out what it means to be a child of God together. It doesn’t matter where you’ve gone or what you’ve done before, here you are.”
When asked about facilitating a religious organization in a college environment and how college students receive Chi Alpha and their outreach efforts, Moran mentioned how three quarters of students who were involved in religious organizations in high school do not maintain their participation in college. This is, in large part, due to the sheer amount of options students have to spend their already limited time with and not because of an inherent bias against religion on college campuses.
“I don’t think that the university setting is hostile to the gospel, and I especially don’t think it at JMU,” Moran said. “JMU is very welcoming and affirming of religious life.”
The fall of religion has been hastening exponentially since the Enlightenment and the Scientific Revolution in the 17th and 18th centuries. These revolutions in thinking lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the forces that govern the universe and an enhanced ability to manage crises such as disease that traditionally could only be aided by appealing to a deity. This coupled with the rapid rate of technological advancement of the late 20th and early 21st centuries and the advent of the internet has made religion, to some, an artifact from the past.
Considering all of this, education in general is an underlying factor in encouraging people to rely less on organized religion. There is little evidence, though, to suggest that college campuses and college students in particular are less spiritual or moral than any other segment of the population.
Ultimately, organized religion is losing its influence on society today, though this is not due to college environments that promote a disbelief in religion or divergence from morality. Rather, they encourage the acceptance of diverse backgrounds and ideas and the cultivation of the mind through probing orthodoxy.
