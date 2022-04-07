Binge drinking is a harmful activity that has plagued college campuses for years. Drinking is often seen by many students as a normal part of their weekly routine. Some students come into college without ever consuming alcohol, while others enter higher education with an already established drinking habit. The college atmosphere has been shown to perpetuate binge drinking as many institutions ignore the problem.
The NIAAA (The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism) defines binge drinking as: “A pattern of drinking alcohol that brings blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to 0.08 percent—or 0.08 grams of alcohol per deciliter—or higher. For a typical adult, this pattern corresponds to consuming 5 or more drinks (male), or 4 or more drinks (female), in about 2 hours.”
The number of four or more drinks isn’t meant to diagnose students. Rather, it’s designed to calculate the number of drinks college students consume that would create a risk for themselves and others. It’s also found that students tend to conceptualize binge drinking based on the amount they personally consume, which causes bias and inconsistency. This measure creates a set standard for all students.
As some college students may succumb to the social pressures of heavy drinking, they increase their chance for various mental complications. Because the brain doesn’t fully develop until age 25, consuming alcohol at a young age can hinder the development and functions required for daily tasks. The myelin is a part of the brain in adolescents that’s crucial for decision making, planning and organization. The synaptic refinement is responsible for similar tasks and transmits information from one part of the brain to the other, contributing to a person’s reaction time.
One study done on rates and published in the “Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research” journal found that large quantities of alcohol damage both the myelin and the synaptic refinement. It also contributes to damage to the frontal regions and memory loss.
Along with brain development, binge drinking can also increase alcohol dependency. College students who binge drink frequently are 19 times more likely to develop dependency than casual drinkers, according to a study published in the “Journal of Studies on Alcohol.” Alec Kendrick, a 2021 graduate of Ferrum College, explained the detrimental drinking habits of fraternities.
“Being the vice president of my fraternity, we were expected to be the partiers on campus and drink,” Kendrick told The Breeze. “Because of this, one of my brothers in my fraternity became an alcoholic and had to go to A.A. after he graduated.”
With this, Kendrick explained that binge drinking can cause setbacks on an individual’s life. Some people are able to escape that lifestyle, while others graduate and continue to consume copious amounts of alcohol regularly, which can cause conflicts with work, family and day-to-day responsibilities.
Besides Greek life, college as a whole promotes this problem as many students have the mentality that these are the best years of their lives and they need to take advantage of them. If consistently drinking is an activity that everyone else partakes in, then students may feel social pressure to be included.
The first six weeks of college are an especially vulnerable time for incoming freshmen, according to the NIAAA. This is predominantly due to the unfolding opportunities for drinking college presents. For many students, freshman year is the first time they don’t have to consult with parents.
College institutions also play a contributing role in this behavior. Colleges nationwide have students who either die or get injuries due to heavy drinking. Though, even with these reports, it seems that many institutions are in denial of the severity of this problem. One example of this denial is the debate over the term “binge drinking”: Many think that the four to five drink limit sets the bar too low. Higher-education groups such as The Inter-Association Task Force on Alcohol and Other Substance Abuse Issues fought for the term “binge” to be removed from college media coverage.
Binge drinking as a whole can cause lots of damage to younger students. Drinking large quantities of alcohol at a young age has many negative short-term and long-term effects.
Even with these negative effects being known, college campuses consistently perpetuate this issue as institutions seem to turn a blind eye toward this ongoing culture. In order to control it at JMU, there are a variety of resources to minimize this problem and help students who have struggled with substance abuse through the counseling center.
Kendrick told The Breeze how he took a class that studied the dangers of binge drinking and how drinking copious amounts of alcohol can be detrimental to the body.
“I think that many college institutions look at the surface of it as ‘Oh, they’re just drinking and having fun’ rather than looking at the big issue of binge drinking,” Kendrick said.
Oriana Lukas is a sophomore media arts and design major.