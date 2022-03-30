Student and Academic affairs are both essential services in running college campuses. Student Affairs specifically deals with the overall well-being and personal development of students and is generally non-academic. On the other hand, Academic Affairs focuses on its namesake: academics on campus.
While both organizations help students transition and grow in college, the two organizations operate independently, which can cause issues for students’ mental health he Office of Disability Services (ODS) as well as some disagreements among the staff and faculty. Increasing collaboration between the two would minimize these conflicts and create stronger services.
SA runs a a variety of programs, including the Center for Multicultural Student Services, Community Service Learning, the Counseling Center and the Office of Residence Life. These services provide a foundation for students when first moving onto campus and ensure that students have a smooth transition into college. They provide access to necessary information, encourage students to integrate with the community and aid their personal development.
On the other side, AA organizes academic programs for students, works with faculty and helps faculty research and curriculum. Faculty research allows for members to focus on research opportunities rather than teaching. The curriculum sets up an organized plan for the students’ academics. This department is crucial for the academic success of students because with no organized curriculum and programs, students aren’t able to enhance their academic knowledge.
While both programs are critical for JMU, the fact that there’s minimal collaboration between the two has caused conflict. During the initial rise of COVID-19, there seemed to be some cooperation between the two. Most of the classrooms had other accommodations in the case students tested positive, such as recorded lectures, online powerpoints or makeup exams. However, as COVID-19 persisted, students are struggling to keep up with work, as many professors don’t offer online-class options due to certain AA policies that may restrain them from doing so.
The lack of collaboration also catalyzed faculty disagreement regarding a pause in diversity, equity and inclusion training.
Paul Mabrey, communication center coordinator and faculty member of the Learning Center, a facility on campus offering free tutoring, said some faculty were “unhappy” about the pause in training and the “lack of communication.”
There’s also the issue of students’ overall well-being. The goal of Student Affairs should be to prioritize the mental and social health of students. Without proper communication between Student and Academic affairs, there’s no way for the faculty to implement the resources that the students need into their curriculum, such as online options. This disconnect has caused many students to feel overwhelmed with their academics.
“What happens in the class and what happens in the co-curriculum should be worked on together,” Student Affairs staffer Jonathan Stewert said. “I think folks on Academic Affairs knowing what we do would benefit us and the students.”
While some may argue that Student Affairs and Academic Affairs can’t be combined due to members not being fully trained in the other service, working together would only help the student population. If members of Academic Affairs can communicate faculty/staff issues with Student Affairs, such as the pause in ODS training that Paul Mabrey spoke on, then the conflict would be resolved.
“I do believe that more of a collaboration is needed where it makes sense and where it is appropriate,” Mabrey said. “There are times when collaboration makes things better and times where it makes things worse.”
Both Academic affairs and Student affairs declined The Breeze’s request for comment.