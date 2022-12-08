The best part of Christmas morning is getting up at the crack of dawn to open presents. College can take students away from their friends and family and, though it’s not quite Christmas, registration offers a pre-seasonal chance to enjoy those thrills. What’s better than waking up at 6 a.m. to register for classes?
Each student is given an enrollment slot, a time and date marking when they can enroll for classes. The week of Nov. 7, JMU students found themselves up at 6:30 a.m. Backs hunched over laptops and eyes squinted at a screen, they clicked "Enroll". Met with a swirling circle staring back at them, they were forced to wait. A refresh of the page shows what classes each student got — or, more likely, didn't.
Class scheduling, a pain for students across the board and especially freshmen, is a recurring issue at JMU. Most freshmen have the same goal: the completion of the five general education clusters. Cluster One: Skills for the 21st Century must be completed before the end of a student’s first year at JMU. Within each cluster are different sections with different classes each student is expected to take. This causes classes to fill quickly because everyone is trying to take the same courses.
Most freshmen registered for classes on the same day, Nov. 10. This means a large quantity of people are attempting to schedule at the same time. This year's freshman class is made up of 4,874 students, according to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
Due to large quantities of people with similar goals scheduling at the same time, the likelihood of getting the first pick in classes is slim. Students are forced to try to find classes and remake their schedules at the last minute before their second choice classes also fill.
Ziah Buffington, a freshman, said she had seven classes in her enrollment cart and was only able to get two of those classes after being put on a waitlist for several days.
“I thought it was an absolute mess,” Buffington said of her scheduling experience.
Another freshman, Jack Fiorentino, said he used a stopwatch to be exactly on time at 6:30 a.m. and still didn’t get all the classes he’d hoped for. Only one of Fiorentino’s classes was closed before he could enroll, but by the time he’d found a replacement, the others had begun to fill, too.
When classes fill more quickly than light, getting the first choice is nearly impossible. This leaves students to reschedule with whatever classes are still open. Early morning and late evening classes tend to be the last to fill, which can lead to random gaps in students’ schedules.
When class schedules aren’t ideal, it can affect a student’s ability to get or stay at a job due to time constraints. Students who work part-time may have to work early in the morning, late in the night or try to squeeze a short shift in between classes.
Many students already have to work and study at irregular hours, which can be stressful. Work and money are also major causes of stress, according to the American Psychological Association. A irregular schedule for students can increase the amount of stress students already have. This stress can put extra restraints on a students' life which can negatively impact their academic, social and physical health.
Having to wake up earlier than usual to sit through the anxiety and panic of the lagging enrollment page is stressful, and having to search for replacement classes isn't pretty like presents under the Christmas tree. At the end of the day, the enrollment process is the grinch who stole what could’ve been Christmas.
Hailey Ruffner is a first year Art History major.