Our capitalist American society has grown greedy, selfish and ignorant, and climate change is a direct byproduct of these societal failures. The pursuit of wealth and goods has blinded Americans from the real problems at hand. Negative capitalist traits have been passed down from generation to generation, worsening as time goes on. Generation Z has inherited these characteristics in one of the most dire environmental crises in history.
In the Journal of Sustainable Development, Jonathan Park, a professor at the University of Utah, explains that capitalist theory says we don’t need to worry about climate change because pure capitalists will adapt. Eventually, pure capitalists will realize the cost of fossil fuels outweigh the benefits of what products they may aid in producing. This isn’t the case quite yet.
Capitalism is built on the pillars of supply and demand theory, which argues that every consumer considers a cost-benefit analysis before making a purchase. If the benefits outweigh the costs, then a person will likely choose to consume the product. This should in turn lead to economic growth and, eventually, social prosperity. The problem with this assumption is that it expects all buyers to use the most accurate form of cost-benefit analysis. In addition, supply is supposed to be driven by buyer demand, but this isn’t how our society works anymore.
“Ideally, companies in a capitalist system should not have to wage multibillion-dollar ad campaigns to generate demand for their products, as their products would be in response to an existing demand,” Park writes.
Mass consumerism stems from our capitalist society. People are constantly convinced to purchase goods they don’t need. Renee Cho, a contributor to Columbia Climate School’s news site State of the Planet, helps provide context as to how American mass consumerism began. American consumption was very low in the early 1900s, but spiked post-World War II. The Great Depression in 1929 caused Americans to return to more efficient habits, and many U.S. citizens started to support the idea of a regulated economy. Negative American buying habits went down significantly until the end of World War II. Post war, frugality was completely abandoned. The U.S. and its corporations wanted to expand and they got greedy. A new era of consumerism and waste production swept across the nation.
America’s annual fossil fuel emissions per person have become more than five times the world’s average, according to Cho. In 2009, U.S. citizens with over $100,000 in yearly household income made up 22.3% of the population yet produced almost one-third of the U.S.’s household’s emissions. Oxfam, a non-profit organization dedicated to mitigating global poverty, reports that from 1990 to 2015, over half of the emissions added to the atmosphere came from the richest 10%.
Even so, the bulk of the consequences will impact the lives of lower-income families more than those most responsible for emissions. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a 2021 report that the results of climate change are only expected to worsen, and those who are least able to adapt to the changes are the most vulnerable.
It’s a common misconception that climate regulation is detrimental to the economy. The U.S. Global Change Research Program’s Fourth National Climate Assessment published in April 2022 estimated that without any mitigation of greenhouse gasses (GHG), “over $160 billion could be lost in U.S. wages per year by 2090 owing to the effects of extreme heat on working conditions.” The study shows that with the current climate mitigation efforts, losses over that same period are still estimated to be at least $80 billion. It can be concluded from this data that not only is the belief that GHG mitigation is terrible for the economy untrue, but rather that GHG mitigation has positive economic implications.
Professor Chris Colocousis, an environmental sociologist and professor at JMU, believes there’s a tendency in the U.S. to think about a problem like climate change and focus on individual-level solutions — for example, considering where you get your electricity from and adding solar panels to your roof. He said Gen Z must pursue “collective structural solutions” rather than individual change. We need to pursue policies that change not where citizens get their energy, but where energy companies get their power. Colocousis emphasized that this generation must advocate for “policies that reduce the burden on citizens to make different decisions on a day-to-day basis, rather enact policies where our energy comes from cleaner sources, so citizens don’t even have to think about it.”
Harrisonburg’s creation of an Environmental Action Plan (EAP) is an example of these collective structural solutions. Harrisonburg is currently in the third phase of the EAP, approved by the city council. In phase one, the city laid out goals and strategies, and identified those who are most responsible for emissions. Phase two consisted of the collection of the inventory of GHG between 2016-2019. Now in phase three, Harrisonburg is developing strategies using the goals and strategies from phase one, and the inventory is taken from phase two to create policies to combat GHG emissions.
Harrisonburg’s meticulous efforts to mitigate emissions are what should be done everywhere. In addition, consumer habits of the middle and upper classes must be reduced, and companies must be held accountable for their actions. The endless and droning pursuit of monetary wealth will be the inevitable downfall of our world, and it’s now Gen Z’s responsibility to influence policymakers to enact actual change. Throughout history, humans have gotten their act together when the doomsday clock has begun to wind down, but the clock is about to hit zero — and it’s hard to see an end in sight.
Eliot Zedd is a freshman writing, rhetoric and technical communications major.