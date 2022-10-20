Ever wanted to be in a spy movie dodging lasers and leaping across buildings like you're James Bond or Indiana Jones?
If so, campuses sprinkler system, is here. All across campus there are tiny spigots that spray water along the lush green lawns and blooming flower beds. If you ever walk the brick pathways on the Quad or go to get food at D-Hall, then you may have noticed they spray a little bit more than just the grass — and people, like concrete, don't grow under the assault of sprinkler systems.
Students and educators are being sprayed by these sprinkler systems trying to get to and from classes, and nothing is as terrifying, or infuriating, as being shot with ice cold water first thing in the morning.
These occurrences continue to happen throughout the day. The sprinklers show no remorse, no matter what time of day it is. You can be sprayed in the morning or evening like freshman Aiko Estrada, who was sprayed when walking to Keezell Hall just before 5 o’clock in the afternoon.
“I just stood there for a moment in shock, then scurried past quickly to avoid being sprayed again,” Estrada said.
The sprinkler systems randomly spraying out onto sidewalks and other walkways can cause anxiety and force students to change their paths. Estrada said she's since changed routes to her Spanish class to avoid getting sprayed by the sprinklers.
The sprinkler system is loud, too. Sleeping at a new and unfamiliar place is a known struggle that freshmen face every year. They've said goodbye to their families, childhood pets and their large, comfortable beds and are now exhausted from the day's labor of hauling all their belongings into their dorm.
Once they’ve cried themselves to sleep while lying on the brick the university calls a mattress, they’re awoken by the loud sound of “choot choot choot” — the sprinkler system, watering the vegetation first thing in the morning, before the sun has even had a chance to rise.
“Keeping a window open is a battle, between opening the window to fight the heat or closing it to fight the noise,” one Shorts Hall resident said.
According to Harvard Health, seven to nine hours of sleep is recommended for the average person, and people who get less than six hours on a regular basis are at a higher risk for health complications. Sleep is essential to stay healthy. You can lose 40% of your ability to learn new things if you haven't slept, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The sprinklers on main campus should be run late at night or early in the mornings so students and teachers won't have to bear the brunt of being sprayed walking to classes. These rogue sprinklers could also be replaced with a more efficient type. This would help both with overspray and noise.
Now, campus might not be a spy movie, but there’s a certain thrill and fear to be had when the sprinklers are on and looking for their next victim — studying the patterns of the sprinklers, waiting for the moment you’re in the clear and running for dear life as your footsteps are chased by the fateful choot, choot, choot.
Hailey Ruffner is a first year Art History major. Contact Hailey at ruffnehl@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.