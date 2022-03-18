Following COVID-19, student utilization of The Union and many other spaces on campus has declined dramatically. Many students who started attending JMU after the start of the pandemic, including all current freshmen and sophomores, are unaware of the enriching student life opportunities JMU offers. This results in the deterioration of educational and social experiences and unsatisfying college years.
Academics is just one facet of a college student’s experience. Athletics, clubs and campus events allow students to express and explore themselves beyond their studies. According to the U.S. Department of Education, students who are involved in extracurricular activities tend to achieve higher levels of academic success. Moreover, these students’ test scores in math and science increase by 2% test performance and by 10% in their expectation to earn a college degree.
Participation in extracurricular activities during college can have lasting effects on an individual’s life after college, including on their career. Researchers at the University of Michigan found a positive relationship between college students who are involved in extracurricular activities and the development of leadership, public speaking, administration and interpersonal skills. Furthermore, the study suggests that students who engage in extracurriculars are 24% more likely to report high levels of career satisfaction than those who don’t.
Considering students and student-run organizations are the heart of campus life, the limited access to student spaces such as The Union during the pandemic has resulted in a negative feedback loop. As time passes, there are fewer students who are aware of student life opportunities and other resources on campus. Though these spaces have begun to open up as COVID-19 dwindles, few people have taken advantage of them. Ultimately, the sense of confusion regarding what buildings such as The Union are used for and who can use them increases, and student activity within them decreases.
Associate Vice President of Student Life and Involvement at JMU Dirron Allen said the benefits of participating in extra or co-curricular activities on and off campus are important to student development.
“Students have a lot of interests and college allows them to explore these interests and parts of their identity,” Allen said. “Students might not think of these opportunities as a time to learn skills, but if a student is organizing an event and has to maintain a budget, that is a skill that can connect with a career later on.”
Allen also talked about the role JMU has to play in facilitating a sense of community on campus and encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunities JMU offers.
“The Union is the heart of campus and these spaces run best when they are student driven,” Allen said. “We don’t want to impose or force students to use these spaces but to let them know that they’re available. We provide the framework and show students how to run an event well … We want to encourage creative people to take risks and organize events, and to help them do that, we don’t want it to be a burden. Students can be creative and do well in academics, too.”
Word-of-mouth and social media is vital to informing students about student-life opportunities across campus, mentioned Allen. Moreover, he talked about ways JMU connects students and members of the Harrisonburg community to events and organizations, including campus signage, email campaigns like Dukes Weekly and websites such as JMU Events and Be Involved.
Allen also discussed some of the student spaces that aren’t taken advantage of or used to their full potential by students. Specifically, he mentioned some of the self-care spaces around campus, such as the Oasis at the Counseling Center and outdoor spaces. Allen further emphasized that spaces beyond campus are important to take advantage of as well, including areas in the community such as downtown Harrisonburg and those in the Shenandoah Valley, such as Shenandoah National Park.
JMU provides a lot of information, through many different channels, about the spaces and opportunities that are offered on campus. Student organizations also do a lot to advertise themselves as well. Although more can be done to ensure all students are aware of these opportunities and spaces, students themselves must take initiative by participating in events and organizations in order to reinvigorate campus life. Transitioning to life after COVID-19 will be awkward in all aspects — education and social connection prime among them. Relearning what many of us lost during the pandemic will certainly be a cumbersome and imperfect process, but taking these steps toward normalcy on campus will allow students to resume the stimulation and exploration that’s vital to the college experience.
Contact sophomore English major Evan Weaver at weavereh@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.