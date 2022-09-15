The idea of an on-campus concealed carry permit seems strange, and initially sounds inappropriate due to the frequency of mass shootings that occur on school campuses around the U.S. But in a college environment where there are many adults who not only spend a lot of time on campus, but in some cases also still live on campus, the question of whether legal campus carry should be allowed on college property throughout Virginia — and more specifically JMU — is less clear.
JMU’s Policy 1105 bans the carrying of personal protective weapons on campus and in on-campus storage and housing, no matter someone’s age or if they’re certified to carry. Weapons include various knives, any kind of firearm, throwable implements and nunchucks, according to Virginia code. Students are able to use non-lethal alternatives, such as pepper sprays or mace.
There are two instances where guns are legally permitted on campus, one of which includes JMU police officers, who are armed with standard issue firearms at all times. The other is when a student registers a weapon used for hunting and stores them at the university police station a week prior to a particular hunting season. At the conclusion of the hunting season, weapons must be checked and removed by the students.
It’s often easy to believe bad things happen but hard to realize bad things could happen to you personally — or that today could be the day something bad happens. For students, however, crimes such as sexual assault are more common on college campuses when compared to other crimes according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. Legal campus carry can discourage sexual assault as well as mass shooting risks.
Some argue, most notably the national organization Students for Concealed Carry, that people at risk of sexual assault are sometimes intoxicated when weapons would be helpful could ultimately render the weapon useless as approximately half of sexual assualts are reported to have occurred in settings where alcohol was consumed, according to Augusta University research. In that case, pepper spray could also be rendered useless making alcohol a more significant contributor to an increased level of danger. At JMU, the consumption and storage of alcohol is permitted within on-campus housing when you’re of legal age.
By preventing additional options of personal protection for those who legally have the choice in Virginia, JMU is diminishing a student’s ability to be proactive in addressing assault risk. JMU has the right to determine what goes on on its campus as decided by a 2011 Virginia Supreme Court case, and currently in Virginia, Liberty University alone allows campus carry. Even so, individuals should also have the right to decide what they need to feel safe.
Pepper spray, which is allowed, requires no education, training or license to own and carry, with one or two safeties that must be bypassed to use. To conceal carry a firearm in Virginia, a background check, educational course, live-fire training and, depending on the selected education, a license approved by a judge, are all required.
It’s also the individual’s responsibility to train themselves and use best judgment on when and how to use a firearm. The market standard, a Glock, has three safeties that all get bypassed with one pull of the trigger arguably easier to use than pepper spray.
In a learning environment, however, it’s important to think about other people on campus, and to consider how others might feel about the idea of someone else having a firearm around them. If someone’s gun is “printing,” meaning it’s showing through their clothes, it can disrupt a class or other school activity and put people on edge.
“While it’s important to be able to defend yourself from potential violent dangers, I’d be concerned about the wrongful use of deadly concealed weapons … that’s what would scare me,” Sophomore Payton Karminski said. “I also feel like having concealed weapons among the student body would cause an increase of police presence and could cause a lack of trust between the student body and police force.”
All in all, the matter of licensed concealed weapons on campus has a very big, and very obvious, downside: The general population would likely feel uncomfortable even if they happened to catch a view, or “print” of someone’s firearm. It would take away from their focus on what’s important at a university: education. Some individuals may feel comfortable possessing a firearm, others may feel uncomfortable with the knowledge that some people around them were armed. Because of this, it’s unlikely the idea will be adopted by JMU anytime soon.
