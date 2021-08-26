Despite her fame and fortune, pop singer Britney Spears is stuck in a conservatorship she just can’t seem to shake. According to Virginia Code, a conservatorship is instated when an appointed individual becomes responsible for the estate and financial affairs of another person who’s deemed “incapacitated” by the court.
In some cases, this is a beneficial arrangement, as the incapacitated person receives help managing their personal business. Unfortunately, it’s not always that simple. In many cases, the conservator takes advantage of the power they have over their conservatee, exploiting or even abusing them.
Spears claims to be stuck in this situation today. As early as 2016, Spears said in confidential court records obtained by The New York Times that she’s “sick of being taken advantage of” and has felt “forced by the conservatorship into a stay at a mental health facility and to perform against her will.” In a 2021 appearance before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, she even disclosed that she’s being forced to keep an IUD in her body, preventing her from getting pregnant.
Britney was initially placed under a permanent conservatorship in 2008 after a series of rather public mental health crises. She lost control of her finances, estate and her autonomy.
Since then, the #FreeBritney movement has gained popularity. Fan theories about her being admitted into a mental health facility went viral in 2019, with speculations that she’d been admitted against her will. More recently, Spears has spoken out about the abuse she endured in a testimony against her conservatorship.
“I was in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back,” Spears said.
If it can get that bad for Spears, imagine how bad it can get for those with no platform to speak out. People across the country with physical and mental disabilities have been stuck in similarly abusive situations for years before Spears’ case was popularized. The National Council on Disability estimated in 2018 there are 1.3 million active guardianship or conservatorship cases in courts.
Because conservatees must be considered “incapcitated” in some way, that often means disabled individuals. To begin a conservatorship, the courts must essentially deem that the potential conservatee doesn’t deserve the right to autonomy. This is often framed as being “for their own good.” Conservatorships may work well for some people, but the system is too easily abused. This isn’t surprising if one adult is given full control over the financial, medical and personal decision making of another adult.
“I think one of the things to keep in mind during these types of discussions is a concept that evolved through the Disability Rights movement. It’s called ‘nothing about us without us,’” Joshua Pate of JMU’s disabilities studies faculty said. “No decisions should be made about a population without consulting that population or inviting them to be a part of the conversation.”
Like everyone else, people who are disabled deserve to have autonomy in their lives. Spears has legions of loyal fans lending their support to her struggle, but there are those who are not as fortunate. Pass laws to protect their freedoms. Magnify their voices. And yes, #FreeBritney. But also free the many people who are having their rights and autonomy stripped from them in abusive conservatorships.
Ken Kensky is a Junior Media Arts and Design major. Contact Ken at kenskyal@dukes.jmu.edu