Victoria’s Secret only recently hired its first plus-sized model in 2019, and the brand still continues to promote its thin caucasion models. While the fashion industry has come a long way in recent years, there’s still much more progress to be made. Many women are tired of seeing brands present such narrow ideas of what it looks like to be beautiful.
Brands’ refusal to modernize their image with a diverse range of models will only hurt their business as today’s consumers turn to more body-positive brands. This is exemplified through Victoria’s Secret’s decrease in profits following Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek’s 2018 interview with Vogue magazine in which he claimed people weren’t interested in seeing plus-sized or transgender models. Following outcry across social media, Razek stepped down from his position, even though the damage had already been done. Apologies and promises to hire diverse models only to reconcile with consumers are cheap.
For too long, brands have reinforced the idea that beauty is only found in sizes 00 to 2.
The assumption that women aren’t interested in seeing a wider range of body types isn’t sensible, as all women deserve to feel represented. Media plays an enormous role in promoting the message that a woman’s worth is based solely on her appearance. It’s shameful for brands to encourage women to idealize models whose so-called “perfection” has only been achieved through Photoshop.
In reality, hardly any women look like the coveted Victoria’s Secret Angels. A study conducted by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education found that the average American woman wears between a size 16 to 18. Yet, models start to be cast as “plus-sized” at size 6. Models aren’t representative of the real people they’re used to promote products to. It’s time brands start showing women of all different sizes, skin colors, ages and disabilities because all are beautiful.
Aerie, an American Eagle Outfitters brand, is committed to inclusivity, empowerment and body positivity. Their admirable marketing’s proven to be a great success thus far — a much more profitable business strategy than competitor Victoria’s Secret. Aerie’s website includes a diverse range of smiling models — much more inviting than the starved, smoldering Angels. The #AerieReal campaign was launched in 2014, promoting the brand’s commitment to Photoshop-free images of their models along with the slogan, “The real you is sexy.”
The younger generations have supported the rise of brands with the same commitments as Aerie while leaving behind those like Victoria’s Secret. This shift toward diversity and inclusivity is a great step forward for today’s young girls who are increasingly exposed to media. The immense amount of pressure to look a certain way can be extremely harmful, which is why it’s important to support those brands that combat beauty stereotypes.
Rachel Gordon is a freshman media arts and design major. Contact Rachel at gordo3re@dukes.jmu.edu