There often comes a time in a young girl’s life when they face the decision of whether to start taking birth control. Whether it’s used as a contraceptive, a way to get clearer skin or just to have a lighter period, the birth control pill may seem like the only option — but it isn’t.
When the pill is prescribed, doctors may not give enough warning about the serious side effects that come with it. The truth is: The pill isn’t for everyone. It can substantially change your physical and mental state — and most of the time, women aren’t warned of that.
While there are several ways to prevent pregnancy, “the pill” always seems to be the default option for most young girls. According to the National Library of Medicine, oral contraceptives the most common method of contraception used by adolescents: 44% of sexually active teenagers between 15-19 years old use them. Additionally, one in five American girls between the ages of 13-18 are on birth control, according to ABC News.
This poses the question: Just how thoroughly are these medical decisions being considered?
Birth control can make women gain weight, lose hair, miss periods, develop migraines, develop cysts and more, and once someone starts taking it, it can be hard to stop. Doctors need to explain these negative side effects of birth control pills more clearly — especially to young girls. For example, if a woman’s acne is affecting their confidence and well-being, the birth control pill is commonly prescribed. In this scenario, they should be informed that even though birth control could help their acne, it’ll likely have a negative effect on other parts of their body.
Lauren Bradley (’21) started taking birth control pills at a young age. Now, she still deals with the same side effects from the pill that she dealt with in high school.
“It’s so scary to think about going cold turkey because of how my body will react, which again is not something that was ever discussed,” Bradley said. “I am kind of just living with the side effects in fear of what will happen mentally and physically.”
It isn’t fair that women put their bodies through such extreme hardships to solve one problem when, in reality, birth control only causes more.
OB/GYN nurse practitioners commonly recommend and prescribe hormonal birth control pills, but in some cases, there are professionals who choose not to for medical reasons.
In a blog post, OB/GYN Dr. Felice Gersh, who received her medical degree from the University of Southern California, explains why she doesn’t recommend that women take the pills.
“The real impact of what birth control pills do to female bodies is never discussed, and what is discussed is completely glossed over,” Gersh said. “Published studies show birth control pills can hinder the development of strong bones, negatively impact gut and immune health, damage vaginal and bladder health and impact normal brain function.”
These effects should be considered the highest priority when deciding whether or not it’s a good idea to take birth control, yet they’re often not. Doctors should be more concerned with telling their patients just how harmful these pills can be before prescribing them. If they did, perhaps more women would reconsider their decision.
