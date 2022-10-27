Every day, individuals around the world send in a photo of themselves and their surroundings to an app called BeReal. No filters. No editing. Two minutes. Once a day, at a random time.
BeReal’s popularity’s increased since its launch in 2020. According to OnlineOptomism.com, as of the beginning of October 2022, BeReal’s been installed 53 million times worldwide. It’s safe to say that BeReal is a successful social media app.
The purpose of this app is to focus on authenticity. It randomly sends a notification every day at different times that says, “Time to BeReal. 2 min left to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to!”, and users take a photo of what they’re doing in real time.
It sounds like a nice concept, but the problem is some users aren’t following what the app is made for, instead using the app when they're doing something eventful. It defeats the purpose of having an “authentic and real social media app” that Alexis Barreyat, creator of BeReal, said it tries to bring to life.
Another issue is, it can be hard for people to snap a photo within the two-minute period due to their schedule or not having the time at that moment.
JMU sophomore Carole French uses the app by “posting [on BeReal] when I get the notification or within an hour of it being sent because I feel like if I post anytime after that, I would feel fake,” French said.
Some people also have started to post late, and not because of an inability to do so on time. In the beginning they would follow the rules that BeReal had, but now it could be hours later before people post more fun and exciting events rather than their usual picture of them watching television or doing homework.
Freshman Cate Mancini explained why she takes her BeReal photos later than the expected time.
“Sometimes if I know I have something fun later, I’ll wait,” Mancini said. “I like to look back on my old BeReals and remember my days so it’s something unique for that specific day.”
To the eyes of friends, Mancini is seen as having a fun and eventful life all the time, which may depict her image on social media as different from what's actually going on in her life.
BeReal, while from a birds-eye view is a great idea, is no different from any other social media app. Instagram is a perfect example — people post what they want others to believe is their life all the time. In comparison, BeReal and Instagram are pretty much the same.
