When students begin college, the dating life seems to be inevitable. Dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble are downloaded, and pre-COVID-19parties were a chance to meet the possible “love of your life.” However, for some people, dating doesn’t come as easily and isn’t the end-all and be-all of their lives.
Having a significant other is a great thing. Most people look forward to having someone that cares about them, is supposed to be by their side no matter what and takes them out for dates while showering them with gifts and affection. However, not having that experience throughout one’s college career isn’t a huge deal.
Although dating has its highs, it also has its lows. According to an article by ThoughtCatalog, there are many reasons why a relationship isn’t for everyone. For some, dating can put someone in a position that makes them feel like they are losing their identity to the relationship. Others may fear the aspect of cheating or getting their heart broken.. Lastly, some might just not be into the romantic aspect of dating, which can make a relationship feel suffocating when you have to be sensitive to another person’s feelings.
For those who are still single while in college, it shouldn’t be a bad thing. Society pressures people in their late teens and early twenties to find a partner, while that shouldn’t be the case. Students should focus on what they came for college for: their careers. It’s nice when one’s able to find someone that they’d like to date, but that shouldn’t be the objective of going to school.
If one’s single and feeling bad about it, they should look at the positive aspects of them being single. They don’t have to deal with the painful factor of a possible breakup. Students can focus on themselves and their own needs, not having to worry about balancing someone else’s needs and feelings. Being single means one can always have their options open and not have to deal with the fear of commitment, which may be a struggle for many students.
If one chooses to stay single, their choice shouldn’t be frowned upon. Sometimes choosing not to date is the best option that someone can have. Although someone may like someone else romantically, it doesn’t mean they want to rush into anything serious. It takes work and practice to feel comfortable and trust someone in a relationship, and rushing into something can cause many people to become overwhelmed.
Although many people are excited to begin college and meet new people and a possible significant other, students who remain single throughout their college years shouldn’t be looked at as “weird.” Some people may want to focus on themselves and their budding careers, and relationships may be the last thing on their minds.
That being said, it’s important to go out and meet new people that you can establish relationships with, and those could end up blooming into something romantic or remain platonic, which are both fine results. There shouldn’t be this pressure on young adults to rush into something they’re not totally prepared for, and enjoy the way they want to live out their college years, single or not.
Kylee Toland is a junior Media Arts and Design major. Contact Kylee at tolandkm@dukes.jmu.edu.