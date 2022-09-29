“Why does Belle sound like a robot?”
My friends and I asked ourselves this after watching the opening number of the 2017 live-action remake of “The Beauty and the Beast.” By the time we were 12-13 years old, we could easily pick out the autotune in her voice.
As the movie went on, we were disappointed by how edited Emma Watson’s — the actress who played Belle — voice was. I realized they were changing her voice to sound like the original singer, Paige O’Hara. When we went back to choir class, we asked our teacher why it sounded that way. His response included that Disney was too concerned with correcting and editing Watson’s voice that it forgot she had a wonderful voice — it just wasn’t Paige O’Hara’s.
Autotune was first invented in 1996, according to Berklee, meaning that Gen Z was the first generation to listen to music that oftentimes incorporates autotune. According to the Billboard Hot 100, some of the most popular songs during our childhoods, including “Tik Tok” by Ke$ha, “Fireflies” by Owl City and “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, used autotune.
For young music students, social comparison is a big issue. It’s impossible to not compare yourself to friends and classmates. Now, however, there’s a new issue: Young musicians are comparing themselves to artists’ voices — voices that have gone through hours of editing.
Today, streaming music is the norm. Compared to earlier generations, Gen Z has access to so much more music. Spotify, the most popular music streaming platform, claims on its website that it has 433 million users. The normalized consumption of edited music causes people to have a false belief that voices aren’t flawed.
“When people go to concerts and they hear the artist, they often say that they’re not as good as they thought they were on the recording,” vocal education major Sophia Osmani said. “It creates this false narrative that every note that they sing is absolutely perfect and that is not the case.”
Autotuned music creates unattainable expectations for singers, because unlike recordings that they’re used to listening to, live music is flawed. The constant strive to be better than these recordings can have a negative impact on the singer’s mental and vocal health.
Perhaps autotune has such negative impacts because at times, it’s difficult to know when or how it’s being used. Some artists, such as Kanye West and The Black Eyed Peas, have used autotune stylistically. When used in this obvious way, autotune is almost like another instrument, adding a certain electronic sound that our generation’s pop and rap music consumers crave.
Autotune is most harmful when it’s used in unexpected ways. “American Idol” and “The Voice,” both vocal competition shows that market themselves as showcasing raw talent, have been accused of using autotune on contestants.
Events such as Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and the New Years’ Eve Ball Drop host live performances with famous artists. Although these events are advertised as live, prerecorded autotune songs or on-site vocal editing is sometimes used. It’s impossible to forget Mariah Carey’s lip sync disaster at the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop celebrating the beginning of 2017. In Carey’s situation, the use of autotune backfired in a big way. The use of autotune during these events ruins the integrity of live performances.
Christina Santiago, a vocal education major, expressed how important it is to have education on what autotune is, how it’s used and how often it’s used.
“Learning about the process of live performance and recording can help you understand how to use autotune as a helpful tool,” she said.
Santiago went on to say that autotune is most harmful when a singer is aiming toward perfection because every voice is different and perfection is impossible.
Autotune creates unattainable expectations for young singers and ruins the integrity of live performances. Striving to be “perfect” will continue to be a problem as technology advances and autotune becomes more powerful.
