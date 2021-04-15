Healthcare in Appalachia is scarce, expensive and inaccessible to those that call it home. Generational poverty continues to affect access to healthcare in the region and has consistently supported a lack of equitable health services.
This inequity has affected the rate of Years of Potential Life Lost (YPLL) for Appalachians, which is a broad measure of premature mortality from all causes. The YPLL for the Appalachian Region is 25% higher than in the nation as a whole — the lack of healthcare in this region has a direct impact on the quality and length of life for Appalachians.
This region is large and diverse, but economic class is the main determinant of access to healthcare. The median household income in the Appalachian Region is 19% less than the national median, and the household poverty rate is 17.2% in the Appalachian Region — a figure slightly higher than the national rate of 15.6%.
Class is also connected to geographical location, wherein rural Appalachians are more likely to have lower incomes and higher rates of poverty. In fact, rural households in Appalachia earn 34% less than those in large metro areas.
Poverty tends to increase as the level of rurality increases. In the Appalachian Region’s large metro counties, 13.6% of households are below the poverty line, while 23.0% of households in the Region’s rural areas are below the poverty line.
Class dictates the ability to afford healthcare, while geographical location impacts access to healthcare.
This inequity encompasses the many failures of both the government and individualized communities to confront the healthcare problem in Appalachia. Lack of healthcare has led to an increase in mortality and morbidity and a significant decrease in behavioral and child health, according to a study by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Issues such as depression prevalence, suicide incidence, excessive drinking, poison deaths and opioid prescription rates are higher in Appalachia when compared to the national average.
The medical community has largely abandoned these rural endeavors in favor of urban and metropolitan bases. Confronting the healthcare crisis in Appalachia requires a level of community outreach, as well as a government intervention.
Every other developed country in the world has created some form of universal healthcare where anyone can receive equitable and affordable medical care. Not only would this reduce the existing inequities that target poor and marginalized communities, but it would actually save the U.S. money.
One study published by PLOS Medicine, a peer-reviewed medical journal, found that “single-payer financing would result in a favorable outcome for system financial burden: efficiency savings exceed added costs. A net cost reduction of 3%–4% is likely initially, growing over time. Net savings would be expected to occur, if not immediately, certainly within a few years.” Not only would this policy shift decrease healthcare inequity, it would also reduce the overall cost of healthcare in the U.S.
Both the nonprofit, private and public sectors will need to work together to find a dynamic and inventive solution to implementing community-based healthcare that meets the needs of Appalachians with dignity and respect.
