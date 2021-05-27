With the current conflict between Israel and Palestine, antisemitic hate crimes and discrimination has increased across the United States, according to an article by Grace Hauck in USA Today. Additionally, in the same article, social media platforms have been flooded with antisemitic posts, and last week, there were multiple attacks against the Jewish community, including damage to synagogues and more direct and personal attacks to individuals.
Like other minority groups, Jewish people are perceived in a bad light in pop culture through common stereotypes. The Harry Potter franchise is an example of pop culture material using antisemitism in its work, as J.K. Rowling’s depiction of the goblins is purely based on stereotypes and ignorance. In a tweet by Max Curtis, a Jewish public figure, he states that the goblins are perceived as “the greedy, hook-nosed monsters” who are also bankers. According to the ADL Survey of American Attitudes Toward Jews, it was found that 15% of those surveyed believe “Jews have too much power in the business world” and financial markets.
This isn’t the first problematic issue from Rowling, and she’s been called out numerous times for other stereotypes and sketchy decisions. However, in an article by Stephen Richer in Moment magazine defending Rowling and discussing how the author based the Death Eaters on Nazis and Voldemort on Hitler, Rowling was quoted as saying that “the Nazis used precisely the same warped logic as the Death Eaters.” Richer also makes the point that Rowling could’ve based the goblins in the Harry Potter series off other media such as the poem “Goblin Market,” which illustrates how “goblins lure and trick with ‘evil gifts,’” or Tolkein’s goblin, described as “a foul creature...slightly smaller, sometimes hunched over or appearing to walk and run with limps.” While Rowling could’ve based her goblins off these other sources of inspiration, she still enforces the stereotype of “goblin-as-Jew” nonetheless.
The popular card game Cards Against Humanity, a card game for 17+ year olds where players complete fill-in-the-blank statements, also has an “Anne Frank” card and even released a “Jew Pack.” Cards Against Humanity is typically played by adults, and contains inappropriate content and relies on offensive humor. In Nicole Darrah’s article for the New York Post, Darrah reports that the pack “contain[s] prompts about ‘torturing Jews’ and referencing Holocaust victim Anne Frank’s genitals.” Although the creators are all Jewish, enforcing these jokes in a popular game will normalize “dark humor” when the jokes are offensive and ignorant.
Disney movies also depict antisemitic tropes. The owner of Roots Metals, a jewelry store based on Israeli and Costa Rican culture, who goes by “Debbie,” created the blog post titled “Your Stories Are antisemitic,” sharing how antisemitism is displayed in folktales. For example, Mother Gothel in Rapunzel “employes the witch archetype,” a common antisemitic depiction. Debbie writes that Mother Gothel’s physical appearance is stereotypically Jewish due to her nose shape and dark, curly hair, and “her hypocritical hold over Rapunzel’s life” is similar to how “white supremacists believe Jews pose as ‘white’ — while secretly controlling Rapunzel’s life.”
Also, Debbie writes the witch in Snow White is an example of “Jew-coding, ”a common antisemitic depiction. Debbie emphasizes the witch’s stereotypical physical appearance — “her hooked nose resembl[ing] the antisemitic caricatures of Europe, particularly those that were later used in Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and the Middle East and North Africa.”
It may seem like stereotypes are harmless, but they have an effect on the minds of those consuming them. Modern media spreads quickly and has allowed society to consume more information than ever before. It’s easy to form opinions and prejudices based on what one sees on the screen, even if it’s not explicit. As Jews have been historically heavily discriminated against, it’s important that these prejudices are recognized and corrected.
Julia Cheng is a freshman media arts and design major. Contact Julia at chengjm@dukes.jmu.edu.