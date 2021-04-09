Thousands of workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, are voting by mail on whether to unionize. If they do, it’ll be a historic moment for both Amazon and the South.
Workers in Bessemer have the opportunity to become the first union at Amazon in the U.S. The company, founded in 1995, has avoided unions — largely through unethical means. Last fall, Amazon was caught advertising job postings for “intelligence analysts,” part of whose duties was to track threats of labor organization and other potential threats from workers against the company.
The potential unionization of Amazon workers in Alabama could also have colossal implications for labor rights in the South. Union membership in the South is about half what it is in the rest of the country — only 5% of Southern workers belong to a union.
Organized labor has struggled to get a foothold in the South because of the region’s long-standing pride of being a union-free zone, but this might be about to change.
William Gould, a labor law expert at Stanford, believes a shift is on the way because, as he told the Orange County Register, “companies such as Amazon have really tested the limits of workers’ endurance.” This has become especially true since the onset of the pandemic. Early last year, Amazon came under fire for expecting employees to show up for work without providing proper personal protective equipment.
Although the South has been historically hostile to labor movements, the first union of Amazon workers in Alabama could spark major change in the area.
Unions provide equal benefits, job security and a platform where workers, often lower class or blue collar employees, can demand a safe and prosperous workplace. They also help lessen the racial gap in labor rights.
Unions often benefit Black people and could become a welcome opportunity in the South, which holds 55% of the Black population in the U.S. Alabama’s population is about 27% Black — the fifth highest in the country, following only Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and Maryland.
There’s something else that’s different about this union. Besides forming in retaliation against one of the largest companies in the world in a place where labor rights aren’t often at the political forefront, this potential union has received extra press and praise from celebrities, members of Congress and even President Biden.
In a video released Feb. 28 on Twitter, Biden encouraged the formation of unions and the reinforcement of labor rights across the U.S., and although he didn’t mention Amazon by name, he targeted his message to “workers in Alabama.”
After Biden’s video was published, a group of Democratic lawmakers — Andy Levin, D-M.I., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Cori Bush, D-M.O., Terri Sewell, D-A.L., and Nikema Williams, a State Senator from Georgia — hopped on the bandwagon and traveled last week to Bessemer, where they spoke in support of the union.
This is more widespread support than many unions have gotten in the past, especially in the South. With the public support of government officials, the Amazon workers in Bessemer have a good shot of forming a union as long as a majority of the 5,800 employees vote “Yea.”
If these employees vote to unionize, it’s sure to be a groundbreaking first for Amazon, which after avoiding the opposition of organized labor for 25 years will have to navigate a new relationship with its employees. It’ll also be a breakthrough for the South.
The vote won’t conclude until March 30, but the country will be watching closely as Amazon warehouse workers fight for a safe and dignified workplace.
