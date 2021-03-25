By the time I began high school, I’d completely ironed out my Southern twang. I was born and raised in the Blue Ridge, so I wasn’t necessarily pressured into losing my grandfather’s Appalachian accent. I chose it willingly, but it’s something I constantly regret.
In middle school, I was surrounded by students with similar accents and dialects. I wasn’t looked down upon for cutting out syllables and practicing slang. I was taught the contraction “y’all” in seventh grade English.
It wasn’t until I started using the internet that I was introduced to the idea that Southern accents were considered ignorant and simpleminded. When I overheard a teacher complain about the dialect I shared with so many of my peers, I became obsessed with changing the way I spoke.
A study published by the Ohio State University Press found that “language can influence certain aspects of students’ academic experiences, particularly if the student’s first dialect is stigmatized by mainstream culture.” This phenomenon worsened as I progressed through my educational career.
At home when I gossiped or talked with my grandparents, I noticed that my twang came back in full force. When caught up in fast-paced stories or quick conversations, I was mortified that I couldn’t escape the way my mouth formed words. Even so, I tried my best to change my tongue to match my peers and teachers.
The Encyclopedia of Appalachia discusses how Appalachians have an ability to code-switch, given their greater exposure to English in school. It suggests that “[code-switching] also produces self-consciousness or defensiveness about differences between their ‘home English’ and ‘school English,’ pitting the values of family and place against the larger world and striving for the mobility to enter it.”
This was the internal struggle whenever I raised my hand in class or traveled abroad. Backhanded comments instilled a constant fear inside me. They meant no harm, but their comments on my accent, dialect and style of language sent a wave of embarrassment through my body. Practice could never fully erase my heritage.
Others face this same dilemma; this isn’t solely a Southern phenomenon. Different accents and dialects affect how students are perceived and respected in the classroom.
The same study by the Ohio State University Press writes, “Dialect is influential in terms of how comfortable students feel speaking out in class and in certain classroom environments. Speaking a stigmatized dialect can result in students feeling they have additional barriers to overcome. Although dialect does not necessarily influence how students see themselves as scholars, some of the more vernacular speakers believe it influences how others view them.”
Accents shouldn’t be a determinant of success. I’ve spent years trying to erase my experiences and culture from my voice. I shuddered when I heard my family’s accent slip through in conversation. It was a constant source of strife and anger.
Now, I regret spending so many hours in front of a mirror trying to fix something that was never broken. I’m proud of my home. My accent is a testament to the hours I spent listening to my grandmother tell stories and the nights I spent sitting with my grandfather in his garden.
An accent is nothing to be ashamed of — it represents a unique and unrepeatable life. There needs to be a change, and not just in academia. There needs to be an overhaul of how accents are perceived and understood.
This dialect isn’t something to erase — it’s the ink I use to write my story.
Summer Conley is a junior public policy and administration major. Contact Summer at conleysr@dukes.jmu.edu.