This week’s Liz Wheeler controversy is splitting campus, from those who are proud to hear her conservative views coming to campus, to those who morally object to Wheeler’s ideas. While JMU legally cannot ban Wheeler from speaking, the question Wheeler’s visit should make us consider is, “What kind of discourse is needed for a vibrant, healthy democracy?”
College students often find it difficult to discuss divisive issues. They may feel intimidated in the classroom, where expressing the “wrong” opinion or comment could result in a failing grade or being “canceled” by peers or friends. Op-eds have highlighted the issue of self-censorship among students, who may be hesitant to share their views or ask basic questions about controversial topics with classmates or friends for fear of causing offense. This trend has been supported by recent research from the Heterodox Academy, which found that the majority of students prefer to avoid discussions on contentious issues altogether.
Despite intentional efforts to increase diversity on campuses, students aren’t engaged with each other about social issues across political, social and cultural lines. This withdrawal from political conversation and lack of exposure to diverse viewpoints can lead to a breakdown in understanding and respect for differing opinions. Additionally, as classrooms become de-politicized and students more insular, opportunities for meaningful questions and dialogue that can lead to real opinion consideration and change are lacking. This is a worrisome trend, as our democracy relies both on the contestation of ideas, with the end goal of improving our society.
This year, the Democracy Fellows and staff of the Madison Center for Civic Engagement have made a concerted effort to offer students both formal and informal opportunities to engage in deliberation. When we put students into conversational spaces with peers who hold different views, JMU students were able to agree despite their differences on different ways to tackle wicked issues; disagreement between students didn’t create uncivil dialogue or canceling, but positive interactions that led to greater understanding of perspectives and the complexity of different social issues. These findings posit successful ways our campus can move forward in addressing free speech woes.
One of our latest endeavors, known as Dukes Discourse, aims to facilitate informal discussions with students about pressing public issues. Some of the topics we have covered so far include the use of ChatGPT in education, the potential Tik Tok ban, the similarities between the Brazilian attempted coup and the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S., and the importance of civic education. Our Democracy Fellows set up a tent at Warner Commons, inviting students passing by to share their thoughts on these topics either through verbal dialogue or by writing anonymously on sticky notes. The sticky notes are then displayed for others to read and respond to and then posted on The Democracy Docket site. This approach to dialogue is low-stakes and inclusive, allowing students to ask questions of each other and participate in discussions they might not otherwise have the opportunity to engage in.
The Madison Center also provided a formal opportunity for students during the National Week of Deliberation. We hosted four separate forums on the topics of free speech, climate change, youth and opportunity, and immigration. These forums were moderated by trained peer facilitators and were based on issue guides adapted from the National Issues Forums Institute. The guides are structured around three different options for acting, representing a variety of political and socioeconomic views taken from multi-partisan focus groups, surveys of non-partisans and public opinion research. In each 90-minute forum, students used the research and actions in the issue guide to think through how we can address wicked issues, and whether we can live with a set of possible drawbacks for acting. Facilitators encourage students to start by sharing their connection to the issue and then they work together through three different options for acting, considering the deeply held values behind each as well as data that can support or question whether we should adopt action. The issue guides move participants away from political talking points and refuse to use the kind of triggering or symbolic language that often pollutes discussions on wicked issues.
This kind of deliberation isn’t easily seen on the national stage. Often, elected officials and our leaders debate wicked issues and rarely land on common ground to address them. This trend trickles down to college campuses and makes discussing divisive issues difficult. This is why deliberation is important and necessary to be used as a tool to aid in problem solving. These conversations are also made easier when participants can see themselves in the issue being discussed. By providing a space for students to engage in data-driven discussions, the Center helps structure productive, meaningful conversations on wicked issues.
Our most important takeaway from both our formal and informal events is this: When students participate, they find common ground across divides. In each of our formal deliberative forums, we saw a roughly equal mix of self-identified liberal, moderate and conservative participants. In some cases, there were more self-identified conservative students than liberal or moderates, making for greater ideological diversity in each group and testing participants' abilities to find common ground. After participating, students indicated they heard new views (84%), felt comfortable expressing their views (82%), heard a diversity of ideas and opinions (65%), and found common ground to act with their group mates (87%). While there were mixed results regarding whether respondents felt they could talk about difficult issues with people who hold different views, a vast majority of respondents indicated they were satisfied with their experience deliberating across divides (80%). Based on our post-forum survey data, the majority of participants felt that people listened to their views during deliberation. In fact, 90% of participants felt comfortable expressing different views and opinions with their peers. When we observed students deliberating online and in person, we saw a lot of clashes, questions and the testing of idea validity. During the youth and opportunity deliberation, a facilitator pointed out to a group that they were actually disagreeing on an issue, and the students perked up and delved deeper into their disagreement but with greater curiosity. From this, we believe that when you remove partisan lenses from discussions about issues, students can disagree productively in ways that lead to common ground and action.
Deliberating and dialoguing across political and cultural divides can be beneficial for JMU’s students. These findings should encourage our peers to join in spaces where they can productively share their opinions and listen to others’ views. It should also encourage our faculty to consider more structured ways to encourage students to dialogue across differences in their classrooms. As we’ve learned this semester, more spaces on our campus to engage in free speech for the common good would be a welcome way for JMU to break out of the free speech woes.
Moreover, introducing these concepts and exposing students to deliberative dialogue should be institutionalized at JMU and at other universities. Hosting deliberative forums during one week of the school year isn’t enough for students to build and develop the kind of civic-deliberative muscles needed for democracy. Deliberative dialogue must be saturated on campus, deeply embedded in and outside the classrooms. The more opportunities that students have to exercise these deliberation skills, the more likely they’ll be to use them when they’re faced with difficult conversations and topics like Wheeler’s speech. Without adequate understanding and practice of these skills, students are done a disservice and are unable to respond to arguments made in the public sphere. Students must be exposed to these topics and ideas, and how to deliberate and debate about them, to be informed and active participants in our democracy.
