The beginning of a new semester can be exciting and a bit stressful for all of us, whether we’re coming back from a challenging fall term or beginning our college journey. For some, winter break provides a reprieve from the demanding and often stressful academic journey that we are on where we can catch up on sleep and self care. For some of us, academic stress is replaced with adulting and work stress as we fill in the gaps our financial aid has left and catch up on our responsibilities outside of our studies.
For many of us in the JMU community, academic stress has been the least of our worries. As is true for all communities who experience exclusion, discrimination and prejudice, as a member of the disability community the past two years have been filled with grief, loss, perpetual fear, and anger as a disproportionate number of our community have lost their lives, livelihoods and ability to safely inhabit public spaces in the limited ways we were afforded before the pandemic began.
This reality is not only due to systemic and institutional devaluation that results in disparities in access to care and lifesaving treatment, but a rise in ableist rhetoric and policies that moralize and rationalize our unequal treatment, discrimination, and pathologizing of difference that denies our full humanity, rights, and citizenship. Disability is the only minority group that any one of us on any given day can join and intersect with all identity groups and in all communities in every corner of the globe.
This fact in itself should bring us together in solidarity, but unless you are disabled and have to live in a world not meant for you, you may not realize how different our experiences can be and how much more is needed. There are many ways ableism can be defined. Lydia X.Z. Brown (they/them/theirs/themself or no pronouns), who is the founding executive director of “The Autistic People of Color Fund”, co-president of “Disability Rights Bar Association,” an educator, and a lawyer (the list goes on) provides a salient articulation in “Abilism/Language” on their blog, Autistic Hoya:
"Ableism is not a list of bad words. Language is *one* tool of an oppressive system. Being aware of language -- for those of us who have the privilege of being able to change our language -- can help us understand how pervasive ableism is. Ableism is systematic, institutional devaluing of bodies and minds deemed deviant, abnormal, defective, subhuman, less than. Ableism is *violence.*"
You might be asking yourself if ableism is really as bad as all that. You wouldn’t be alone in this skepticism and in itself does not make you a bad person; it just means you do not confront and navigate ableist systems in the same way and on a daily basis as disabled people do. Disabled people who benefit from other forms of privilege do not experience ableism in the same way as those in our community who experience the effects of compounded oppression.
In truth, ableism is so entrenched in our daily lives you don’t even have to be disabled to experience ableism and you don’t have to be able-bodied/minded to hold ableist beliefs. It might even seem natural and inevitable that a disproportionate number of disabled people experience poverty, lower health outcomes, early/high-mortality, low employment, high rates of incarceration and institutionalization … but it wasn’t always like this and it is neither natural or inevitable for any group.
Tracing this lineage of discrimination back to its origins, we can see how history informs the present. In understanding these origin stories and how they have been replicated, reproduced and upheld throughout the years we are one step closer to correcting these injustices and repairing the harm done. One of the best ways of course correction is including disabled voices from all marginalized backgrounds in research.
In our academic studies, we are starting to see we have come to rely on research to understand ourselves, the living, physical world which we inhabit, and the social realities and institutions which we mutually construct. Research has a direct and substantial impact on policy and funding priorities; it provides a framework for what is generally accepted as true and real. Research also serves as a cultural institution and primary source of information that is generally accepted to be reliable, verified, and objective which informs our opinions and beliefs. For the disability community, this is not the rule, but the exception.
There’s a wealth of evidence that speaks to the way individuals and communities that must navigate oppressive systems are better positioned to understand these systems than those who benefit from them. There’s unique experiential knowledge that exists within a community that cannot be identified by an outsider without participation and inclusion of the community itself. The socially constructed loopholes that devalue and exclude groups of people whose differences have been pathologized as less capable of rational thought or objectivity are at the core of this illogic.
In the 1980s and ‘90s, Dorothy Smith and Patricial Hill Collins developed standpoint theory that speaks to the positionality of individuals within communities whose shared characteristics deviate from cultural values and standards “not as an obstacle to ‘objectivity’ but as a form of epistemic privilege,” Jana Cattien notes in their article“Feminist Epistemology and the Question of Difference Reconfigured” in theJournal of International Women’s Studies.
This is something that community-based participatory research (CBPR) is well positioned to — and in many cases, does — take into account. Ableist ideas and implicit bias have moralized the exclusion of disabled people in research about disability due to pathologization of disability as less capable of rational thought, and being unreliable witnesses to one’s own experience. As bell hooks has observed in her book “Teaching to Transgress: Education as the Practice of Freedom,” “western men who established their own ways of knowing … (are) … failing to realize that they’re also just cultural products, while rationalizing them as more valid, more correct, and methodologically stronger than others.” What would happen if we took Audre Lorde’s wisdom to heart, when she said in “Feminist Postcolonial Theory”“the master's tools will never dismantle the master's house,” and applied it to the way we collectively conduct and fund research?
The formation of scientific and medical ableism can be traced to its co-constitutive and co-creative formation with scientific and medical racism back in 1781 when Thomas Jefferson publicly ruminated in his “Notes on the State of Virginia” on whether those of African descent were of an entirely distinct human species or if their separation through distance and time from Europe had caused Africans to evolve with drastically different qualities … Horrifying, right? He then posited that only through scientific research would we collectively find the answer. As Omi and Winant point out in “Racial Formation in the United States,” “the racist ideas” of Count Joseph Arthur de Bobineau in “Essay on the Inequality of Races'' not only drew from scientifically racist studies that Jefferson’s query facilitated, but later “found expression, for instance, in the eugenics movement launched by Darwin’s Cousin, Francis Galton.”
By turning a prejudice into a direction of scientific and medical study, racist and ableist ideas of superiority and inferiority were reified — something is culturally created and bound, but is seen as naturally occurring — as biological fact and infusing them into what we now call scientific racism intertwined with medical ableism. One only has to explore similar histories of Western devaluations and pathologization of all kinds of human diversity that are subsequently framed as levels of humanness and defects that serve as the basis for systems of oppression that are interlocking, co-creative and dependent on one another.
You might be thinking that was a long time ago and things are different now; this is a common belief because the current effects of ableism are not front page news and ableism is so commonplace. Though some things have gotten better, little attention is given to how ableist ideas continue to steer policy, medicine and public opinion, but the disability community is reminded of it every day.
When COVID-19 swept the globe in 2020, the disability community was hit harder than most. Not only were accommodations and social access curtailed, but preexisting and chronic health conditions in the disability community went untreated while simultaneously predisposing the community to severe illness and death.
The segregation of disabled people with higher support needs into state care facilities and other communal living situations made social distancing and other practices of mitigating the spread less accessible. For example, in a 2020 research paper“People With Disabilities in COVID-19: Fixing Our Priorities in the American Journal of Bioethics,” in New York State alone, those with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (IDD) had a death rate of 9.5% as opposed to the overall death rate of 4% in the general population.
That’s twice the death rate of the general population, but even this was not experienced universally within the disability community. Sabatello, who worked on the paper, and fellow researchers highlighted how social determinants of health due to racial discrimination result in unequal access to resources, health, environment and supportive care. They add that the experience of discrimination and oppression are strikingly compounded by disability status. Sabatello et al. write that “the prevalence of disability and associated poorer health outcomes (that) are higher among Blacks/African Americans, Latinx, and American Indians/Alaska Natives (and are) communities with disproportionately high rates of COVID-19 infection and mortality.”
During the pandemic, the rationing of care and resource guidelines used by healthcare workers justified the denial of life-saving treatments of disabled people combined with racism in deadly ways. To date, they write, nearly half of reported deaths of people with disabilities list the disability itself as the cause of death and “beyond the illogic of identifying a disability, as opposed to an illness or disease, as a causal health event leading to death, this practice makes it difficult for public health researchers to understand mortality risks” for the disability community. This should be shocking, but it’s instead so shockingly common, normalized, moralized, and rationalized that many do not appreciate the gravity of this fact and its violence until someone points it out.
In what ways would a transformative research orientation and practice shift the trajectory of knowledge-seeking, counter myths, dismantle stereotypes, and lead to more equitable and impactful solutions?
Seeking a more comprehensive understanding of the transformative benefits and institutional barriers to implementation of community centered research orientations, I interviewed three JMU faculty members: sociology professor Kerry Dobransky, along with assistant health sciences professors Laura Merrell and Tony Jehi. What I learned in these interviews provided some valuable insights and ways forward.
Merrell, who co-authored an 2021 article titled, “Social Determinants of Health and Health Disparities: Covid-19 Exposure & Mortality Among African American People in the United States,” pointed out that though this paper was specifically looking at the social determinants of health in relation to African-American communities, COVID has disproportionately impacted marginalized groups.
In individualistic society like in America, we often assign blame to the person who is sick or in bad health but are “not open to hearing the ways in which our society and how we have set it up have disadvantaged not only ourselves … but … disadvantaged (people based on) group member status … because they are Indigenous, or they are Black, or Hispanic, or an Immigrant, or they are Queer” all of whom might also be disabled and this “historical way we have advantaged some people and disadvantaged others.” She went on to talk about how important it is to center community needs and priorities in research and though community oriented research practices are more often taught and utilized in public health, she shares this knowledge with her students regardless of what direction they will go. The fact is researchers profit from their research with communities in ways that build professional resumes, grant them access to funding, and job opportunities while the communities themselves may see little to no benefit if the research is not geared towards their actual needs. Dr. Merrell emphasizes the importance of first engaging with the community to find out what issues are most pressing in building out impactful and beneficial results by seeing their role as researcher as facilitation and supportive role as the community “leads and drives the research” that “build(s) sustainability into the resulting programs” that the community has the capacity to continue once the researcher has moved on.
Dr. Merrell points to the difficulty in getting funding for these kinds of projects. For many reasons, those who fund research often want to see fast results, often in 2-5 years, but “we didn’t get ourselves into these problems in two to five years, in many cases they have been four hundred years in the making. We talk about the legacy of slavery or Indigenous genocide” and that with a CBPR approach “where the true benifit … may not be a health outcome that you can measure” is difficult to quantify in such a short period of time. How do you measure success when the outcome is focused on long term changes that may not be immediately apparent? Dr. Merrell referenced the work of a colleague as another way of seeing this play out in how addiction has been criminalized when it is in fact a public health issue. Tackling the underlying beliefs that people would choose addiction rather than being impacted by it has inhibited those in the public health sector from being able to tackle this issue. Dr. Merrell explained this using diversionary programs like “drug courts'' as an example. These programs keep people out of the criminal justice system and provide health oriented support that cost more in the moment, but create savings long term “for every dollar you spend on drug court, you save twelve dollars when it comes to problems of recidivism … but that twelve dollar saving is not real, it’s not in the hand.” It’s hard to get people to see the savings when the return on investment is simply a lower cost to local, state, and federal governments for systems of criminal justice and incarceration that we pay for with our taxes. This kind of result has long term benefit because it looks at causal factors instead of symptoms, this is at the core of community centered participatory and transformative research orientations though they may not all go by that name.
Dr. Jehi does not see his work falling within the framework of CBPR, yet much of his focus is preventative in nature and tailored to the specific needs of the communities he is working with. Those who participated benefited so much from this approach, they wanted more. In his work with the “Full Plate Diet,” Dr. Jehi and fellow research facilitators “focused on accessibility both geographical and economical” that looked to address health disparities with a preventative, educational, and community orientation. Working long hours at sometimes multiple jobs and living in food deserts with limited time, energy, and/or money makes it more difficult to eat healthy foods and get the exercise and rest your body needs. He and his team brought participants into the market and helped them locate easy to make and affordable healthy food options that were available to them locally, taught them how to prepare it with little time and effort, provided recipes, and brought in a coach “that taught them to perform exercises even when they are working.” He said “many of these folks do not have time or resources to enroll in a gym and live in communities that are not safe” to exercise outdoors, so they tailored their approach to work and home oriented exercise. He concluded that it is hard for public health researchers to get grants for these types of preventative programs that look at the roots of the health issues facing a community that is tailored specifically to accessibility and longevity. Building interdisciplinary connections is key he said, “if I am not able as a public health researcher to obtain funds (for preventative projects) I can still merge with another team that works more on treatment and we can combine them into one project” and in this way “obtain funds in a more efficient way.” Much of the difficulty in funding preventative programs lies with the emphasis on treatment that is linked to the massive funding capacities of the pharmaceutical industry. The emphasis in treatment in research focusing on disability is very similar and rarely takes into account issues of access or the applicability of the research being conducted that extends beyond health and accommodation. The result is often a failure to consider accessibility issues, vital context, and inaccurate results that can end up doing more harm than good.
Take for instance the trending topic I’m sure we have all heard in the news recently about mothers who took tylenol extensively during pregnancy causing them to have autistic children. If the researchers had connected with the autistic community or even looked more closely at research conducted by autistic researchers or about autistic sensory and pain profiles, they would have realized that tylenol has nothing to do with having autistic kids. First fact they missed is that autistic people tend to have sensory processing disorders which can heighten the sensory experience including that of pain and on top of this experience higher instances of chronic pain than the general population. They would have also realized that people gendered as female often go undiagnosed not only due to sexist social norms, but because the assessment tools themselves are sexist and based on male presentation that makes gendered females invisible to these assessment tools. It might have also come to light that autistic people usually have autistic parents. I’ll let you connect the dots. Correlation does not equal causation and without the context that is gained through community engaged, centered, and led research, we will continue to draw the wrong conclusions. To be clear, Autism is a natural part of human neurological diversity and has only recently pathologized as a disorder … by eugenicists … and Nazis … yep … it’s a thing that happened.
Sociology among other social sciences that focus more on qualitative research than other fields adds the how and the why to the what, where, when of quantitative research of “hard” sciences and mathematics, yet is generally underfunded and not prioritized in the same way. As a Sociological researcher focusing on issues of mental health, Dr. Dobransky said that though “a large portion of sociology as a field is interested in understanding dynamics … (and) ... is more about knowledge production that provides a lens into the lives of people that are impacted by things, a vocal portion of the field is very into involvement of subjects of our research and actively changing the world through research.” This creates a different kind of challenge to community driven and oriented research practices. He went on to discuss this internal debate in sociology whether or not merely critiquing and understanding the social systems they study should include “efforts to change the system as part of the research process.” He noted how “the history of research and policy language … is in many ways a story of quantification” sees the potential of incorporating community driven research within sociological and more broadly in qualitative studies to challenge and explode myths that could address the positionality of the researcher as outsider and the resulting blindspots and biases that may exist. In conclusion he highlighted that “one of the benefits of qualitative and ethnographic research to some degree, as may be the case for CBPR, is that it can be less expensive” yet time intensive and requires finding a means to support this research and yourself as a researcher and working in higher education is one way funding can be addressed.
These are just a few examples of how more community driven, centered, and led research practices and frameworks have the potential to shift the trajectory of knowledge and transform our conceptualization of differences and facilitate a more equitable future. It will take a collective, trans-disciplinary, collaborative effort to tackle barriers to co-creative and community oriented research that challenges hegemonic epistemological and ontological biases. As the UN Special Report“New Eugenics: UN Disability Expert Warns against ‘Ableism’ in Medical Practice”emphasized, ableism is a main causal factor for the realities the disability community faced during the COVID pandemic, sounding the alarm that unless "the life experiences of people with disabilities continue to be undervalued, no progress will be made.” Speaking more broadly to how human diversity is pathologized, they concluded that “what we need is a profound cultural transformation on the way society relates to the difference. That is a commitment to embrace disability as a positive aspect of human diversity (and that) states must combat all forms of discrimination based on disability.” A key way of achieving this equity is a diversity of disabled voices from all intersectional experiences in research. The solutions are out there, we just have to educate ourselves, become critical consumers of research, do our inner work and come together in solidarity and action.