Let me pose a question to you: What do you think of when I say “America’s soul?” I imagine some would think of apple pie and baseball or the other usual tokens decorating America’s symbolic Pinterest board. I, for one, take a different approach. What if America’s soul is a warped image of one of our most classic ideals, the American dream? What if the way we perceive the highest ranks of our social, economic and political ladders is a paradoxical struggle for power? We say the top of the ladder must be stable and the climb easy, but we speak from ground level.
Back in the 4th century BCE, the ruler of Syracuse was a rich king named Dionysius. On one occasion, a man called Damocles pandered to the king’s ego, wealth and power and remarked that the pleasures of kinghood must be bottomless. The sly Dionysius offered to swap seats with Damocles, ensuring that he would only understand power if he sat in the king’s chair. Dionysius, who ruled through fear and had made many enemies over his reign, arranged for a sword to be tied above the throne by the hilt. The sword pointed straight down and was held only by a single hair of a horse’s tail. Damocles, realizing the cost of power and the danger of being the occupant of the chair, departed at once, internalizing the lesson he had learned.
Maybe it’s the case that America’s soul is a “grass is always greener” approach. Just like Damocles, we see the power that others have, political power or otherwise, with envy. “If only I could wield the power they have, then I would fix all the issues,” we think. If only it were that simple. If only Damocles could see the burden of power. When you are in charge, all the enemies, poor decisions, regrets and mistakes dangle above your head. They’re your cross to bear.
We as Americans have a decorated past of anger toward whoever the executive or ruling party is. And doesn’t that make sense? The next president will repeal all the current partisan laws and enlist their own. The cycle of “I can do it better” keeps repeating. It’s no wonder the media chooses to cover partisan hackery more than policy, not only for the entertainment Americans get from their politicians’ soundbites, but also for highlighting power. We Americans love power, it fascinates us. We love when we feel our influence on the system. We love the mobilization that comes from disagreeing with whoever is in power. In a democracy, the people have the power, so are “We the People” the ones who bear the brunt of the blame for any issues that arise?
The grand irony in all this is that our current president couldn’t be a better example. In a 2017 speech, before he was even a candidate for president, Joe Biden said, “It’s time for Americans to wake up.” His speech was about the soul of America, the missteps of Donald Trump, and how he would enact policies to help the middle class and bolster the economy. It’s easy to look in from the outside at the man on the throne and ponder if you could do a better job. Maybe that’s the soul of America: Thinking the seat of power is easier to sit in than it is. No wonder the Trump and Dr. Oz-like personalities are coming into politics. It’s easy to say “I could do that better” when you haven’t looked up at the sword.