Jan. 22, 1973, is a day marked in history that gave women across the U.S. the right to choose. Pregnant women were given fundamental protection over their right to terminate or maintain a pregnancy. Roe v. Wade marked a crack in the glass ceiling dividing the rights and liberties of men and women.
May 19, 2021, is the day the Texas Heartbeat Act was enacted to ban abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy, 18 weeks earlier than the mark that Roe v. Wade implemented. In addition, this act creates a system by which members of society can file a civil lawsuit against anyone they suspect of performing an abortion after the six-week mark. According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 2017, 55,440 abortions were performed in Texas.
What Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Tx.) and the entirety of the state legislature neglects to address is what happens next. In a perfect world, their plan may be executed to perfection. Abortions are only performed before the six-week mark. In this world, one would hope that a woman is aware of her pregnancy and has the choice to terminate it before this time. However, The American Pregnancy Association estimates that most women will discover their pregnancy between the fifth and seventh week.
So what happens then in this Texas-made world when a woman discovers too late and doesn’t have the financial means to take care of the baby? What happens when these 55,440 abortions halt? According to the Kids Count Data Center, a project that assesses children’s well-being in the U.S., as of 2020 in Texas alone, there are 47,913 children in foster care.
Another national non-profit dedicated to helping children in foster care called iFoster states, “Within four years of aging out, 50% have no earnings and those who do make an average annual income of 7,500.” This begs the question of how the Heartbeat Act fulfills its purpose. Yes, the Heartbeat Act ensures the life of an embryo, but all care and support for that heartbeat are lost after birth.
If Texas was as concerned as it pretends, there would be an assumed consistency with their deep-seated care for the human heartbeat. So why then would Texas be the state with the staggeringly highest number of death penalties since 1982? According to the Death Penalty Information Center, since then, Texas has executed 572 people.
This is hundreds above any other state. The monetary cost of a death penalty case is exponentially higher than that of imprisoning someone in a maximum-security prison for their life sentence. Texas prioritizes so much of its spending to end these heartbeats, so how much does a heartbeat really mean to its leaders?
If even a portion of the funds for death penalty cases could go towards pregnancy prevention programs, adequate foster care screening and programs to help children through foster care, then maybe the Texas-made-perfect world could exist. But, unfortunately, Texas remains set in its contradictory and hypocritical ways of claiming to care for the heartbeat, but in reality, just caring for control.
When the government can provide the financial means, housing, a supportive family, valuable education and the other necessities to raise the child, this law could hold a shred of reason. But, until that time, the government was ludicrous and inadequate in its rationale for its decision. Henceforth, Roe v. Wade was as important in 1973 as it is now.
Roe v. Wade’s verdict needs to be upheld for the autonomy and liberty of the American woman to be maintained. Texas legislators need to wake up and re-evaluate their supposed care for the heartbeat because currently, the “care” dies after the first nine months.
Sincerely,
Gabrielle Christie