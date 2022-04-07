Growing up, I watched animated movies. This is by no means uncommon, as animated movies make up a large portion of the “kid’s movies” category of films. But below the surface, behind the shameless and childish cash grabs, lies a genuine, ageless art form.
While in high school, I stumbled across an interview with Brad Bird, director of films like Ratatouille and The Incredibles. The interview centered around shifting the public discourse around animated movies away from what Bird calls the “Saturday cartoons.” As Bird describes it, “Well, [The Incredibles] is a comic book adventure. Are you going to put pillows around the conflict? No. You do a superhero story, things are going to blow up.”Bird emphasizes the realism of his animated films, not just in grounded plot, but in theme and tone, something he feels is lacking from “Saturday cartoons.” His movies, while fantastical in elements (see cooking rat and elastic woman), shy away from being exclusively for children. They feature deep philosophical conundrums, often with unsolved moral questions. The Incredibles had an inquiry of uniqueness, a battle for being and remaining “super”. Ratatouille veers on a different path with its deconstruction of criticism and its dive into the discovery of the artist.
Because of these more mature concepts, Bird’s movies could easily be made in live action, the appeal and tone would not have to shift for audience enjoyment. Something that would need to change, of course, would be the audience’s suspension of disbelief, their intentional avoidance of critical logic for the sake of enjoyment. Bird asks you to imagine a world where advanced themes can exist where reality does not need to.
Contrasting this with a modern example of an animated classic like the 2017 Beauty and the Beast remake in live action shows the value of mature-tone animation. “Beauty and the Beast’s” remake spends a significant portion of runtime defending the audiences’ suspension of disbelief, reassuring that yes, it is ridiculous for a gritty, realistic version of singing silverware in an enchanted castle to exist. This issue does not persist into the realm of animation, however. We as the audience have no problem with singing silverware because of the lens we watch animation through. Nothing looks as surreal or realistic, so why not have your candle sing? Much like in a theater, the viewer can feel like the laws of reality do not apply. They enjoy the story without asking about logic or reason, a primary reason why so many animated films feature talking animals and inanimate objects.
All of this is to say that animation is not something to be written off as merely for children. The more fantastical plot lines, as well as the audience’s suspension of disbelief, creates an unique and flexible art form, something unique among its fellow film styles. The freedom of animated films allows the filmmaker to share how things feel versus how things are, indulging the human aspect of being alive. It’s not just for kids anymore.
“People think of animation only doing things where people are dancing around and doing a lot of histrionics, but animation is not a genre. It’s not a genre! Animation is an art form, and it can do any genre.” -Brad Bird
Sincerely,
Isaac Weissmann
JMU sophomore