True American unity is something I’ve never had the chance to observe. Ever since the mid 2010s, it seems that the right and left wings have been rocketing away from each others' ideals, each with different visions of what they believe the U.S should look like. And inevitably, after each election cycle, with the lens of difference and partisanship laid over the entire ordeal, the job comes to the scholars and news sources to paint the picture of why the winner triumphed through the primary, caucus and general elections.
Consider the recent presidential election of 2020, a race decided by a relatively small portion of the population in a relatively small number of swing states. Moderates and independents were set to choose between two nominees: One more liberal than any presidential candidate in history, and one coming off a sharp approval rating decrease. To get to those candidates, there was a lengthy process of finding a Democratic challenger to the sitting 45th president. The Democratic primaries were a slug fest of political grandstanding and moral bashing. An issue that arose to the forefront was not one of policy or diplomacy, however, it was one of party direction. How liberal or moderate should the candidate be that the party would present to the public at the convention? Faction lines were drawn, stump speeches were given, jabs and blows were traded, and when the dust settled, no one was unscathed.
The media exhibit moderates to be the “purple,” the swayables, the ones who will decide the elections. Each base of the two candidates remain certain and fixed and, especially with the two parties getting their news from different sources nowadays, unchangeable in the eyes of the pollsters and media. Since our media landscape has polarized our country and the two parties have drifted further toward their respective poles, the moderate and independent have been left politically homeless, forced to vote for the lesser of two evils who represent their distant political morals. What happens next? I have no idea. Only time will tell. But as an American who studies history, when will we return to unity, even through tragedy? When will we be the U.S. once again?