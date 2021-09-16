After coming off a disastrous fall 2020 reopening plan that garnered criticism nationwide and from leading health experts like Anthony Fauci, JMU continues to show its lack of transparency pertaining to COVID-19.
One of JMU’s strong points in its fall 2020 reopening plan was the “Stop The Spread: Dashboard,” which conveniently displayed daily updates on new active cases, testing numbers and quarantine beds available. In addition, this dashboard excellently broke active cases into two distinct categories: cases recorded at the University Health Center (UHC) and cases recorded by self-reporting. When looking at the historical data, in most daily reports, self-reported cases were the leading number in cumulative total cases — sometimes making up 97% of a specific day’s cases.
If self-reported cases made up at least half — if not more — of the total number of cases last year, then why has JMU decided to omit them from its reporting this fall?
The current “Stop The Spread: Dashboard” only reports active cases recorded at the UHC and doesn’t indicate how many active cases there are off campus. This is a glaring problem.
Although the “Stop The Spread: Dashboard” states on its website that its “goal is to be as transparent as possible with information at our access, while maintaining privacy of individuals,” we can’t help but to wonder: Why does it seem like JMU is deliberately omitting data?
The answer seems quite apparent.
When using comparative methods and analyzing the numbers of cases between this year and last year, it can be hypothesized, with confidence, that the actual total number of cases is likely similar to what they were last year.
Personally, we, along with fellow students, don’t wish to return to virtual learning — especially after spending a wonderful first few weeks on campus. As firm believers in science and vaccines, COVID-19 outbreaks that occur on campus are of little danger to over 90% of the vaccinated student body. However, the student body demands to know the actual severity of the reality that’s occurring right now.
Blinding the public’s eye doesn’t change the unfortunate reality that the Delta variant spreads at unprecedented rates.
Sincerely,
Adrik Bagdasarian
President | Public Affairs Student Organization
Carson J. Sullivan
Chairman | Ad Hoc COVID-19 Committee, SGA
Vice President | JMU Young Democratic Socialists of America