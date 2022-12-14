Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations around a quarter to one half of an inch, with the higher amounts expected along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Potomac Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia, Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81 and 64. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, rain, and sleet will continue to overspread the area, becoming primarily steady freezing rain overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&