On the morning of June 24 2022, people all over the country awoke to find that their constitutional right to an abortion had been overturned by the Supreme Court. Fifty years of precedent established by a landmark decision in Roe v. Wadehad been reversed by the Court’s new ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
According to a study published in June by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, since 2020, the Supreme Court stands ideologically further to the right than over much of the U.S. population. After the Court’s Dobbs ruling, the public experienced this conservative shift first hand — now we’re left to wonder what hypothetical landmark decisions and constitutional rights may be overturned next.
One case that's on everyone's radar is Obergefell v. Hodges, a ruling that affects millions of LGBTQ+ community members across the U.S.
The Court’s 2015 decision on Obergefell granted same-sex couples the fundamental right to marry in all 50 states. Justices argued that under the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses, the right to marry regardless of sexual orientation was protected by the 14th Amendmentof the Constitution.
Since the Court’s ruling, approval for same-sex marriage has remained steadfastly positive in public opinion nationwide. According to a recent 2022 Gallup report, support for same-sex marriage has actually hit an all-time high at 71%.
Even though acceptance for same-sex marriage is in the majority, along with Obergefell standing as precedent, members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocates are bracing for any hypothetical outcome given the current Supreme Court’s willingness to reverse landmark decisions.
What’s at stake if Obergefell were to be overturned is states resorting to de jurelaws regarding same-sex marriages and unions. In other words, state constitutions would instantly take precedent again, making same-sex marriage illegal in 25 states, and likely illegal in another 7, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.
The 32 states that have some existing measure of constitutional language or provisions that previously barred same-sex marriage would again be enacted — leaving law scholarsand an entire community of people without answers for how to move forward.
What would become of the new legal ramifications for same-sex couples that already have marriage licenses? According to Kermit Roosevelt, law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, we aren’t quite certain what would happen. “I’m not sure there’s a historical precedent for how existing marriages get treated in such cases.”
If Obergefell were to be overturned, one state that’d enact de jure laws making same-sex marriage illegal again is Virginia. In 2006, voters passed an amendment to the Constitution of Virginiadefining marriage solely between a man and a woman.
On the contrary, voters in Virginia today, according to a 2022 study by the Public Religion Research Institute, now favor same sex marriage with up to a 72% approval rating.
LGBTQ+ advocates in the Virginia legislature have attempted to remove the 2006 Amendment that banned same sex-unions out of fear of a hypothetical overturn of Obergefell. However Republicans in the state’s House of Delegates have blockedthose attempts.
One group in particular that’s now found itself at a crossroads of uncertainty is the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans. Virginia-based members have repeatedly called for the repeal of the 2006 amendment and subsequent passing of equal marriage laws — even vying for support from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
During a July in-studio interviewbetween Youngkin and CBS news reporter Robert Costa, the Governor was asked if he would move to codify same-sex marriage in the state if Obergefell were to be reversed. His response was, “We actually do protect same-sex marriage in Virginia, thats the law in Virginia, and therefore as governor of Virginia we protect same-sex marriage.”
When asked again if he misspoke about the de factolaws regarding same-sex marriage in Virginia, Youngkin responded, “We’ve had a Supreme Court ruling that stands up for gay marriage in Virginia and thats where the law is … I can't live in a world of hypotheticals.”
Youngkin’s spokesperson, Macaulay Porter, later clarified that the possibility of the Supreme Court’s reconsidering Obergefell is an “extreme hypothetical situation”.
Given Youngkin’s precarious stance on same-sex marriage and the Supreme Court’s apparent inclination to rehear landmark decisions, groups like the Log Cabin Republicans, as well as constituents of Virginia and supporters of same-sex marriage across the U.S. are now forced to wonder if an extreme hypothetical may in fact become reality.