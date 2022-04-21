Students have been a driving force behind change worldwide for centuries. One of my personal favorite stories of young bravery in the face of powerful institutions is the White Rose Society.
They were a group of students at the University of Munich. It was the summer of 1942 and Germany had seen increased anti-Semitism, the rise of the Fascist Nazi party and world tensions rise. Although they had no way of knowing what the Nazis would turn into, they knew they didn’t like what they saw. The students there formed an anonymous group that handed out flyers, put up posters and made other small nonviolent acts in opposition to the regime. They called themselves the White Rose Society, calling out the persecution of the Jewish people and the dangers of Hitler for almost a year. In the face of a societal shift towards hatred and demonization, these young students stood up for what they believed in and were put to death for it.
Now, the problem college students are facing isn’t Nazis nor is it the persecution of a minority group, but an environmental one. JMU prides itself on the amazing community we have here, holding doors, looking out for fellow dukes, so on and so forth. Recently, however, through talking with other students in my classes or on campus, I’ve realized a lot of people feel lonely. A lot of JMU students feel uncomfortable approaching other students and it’s naturally an anxiety evoking experience. After actually approaching a decent sample size of JMU students, it’s also warranted.
People aren’t really in the mood to talk, or make friends, or be nice. Attempting to introduce yourself or even jumping into an ongoing conversation is hard. People stop and give a weird look, as if to say, “Why are you talking to me?” I get that no one’s in a social mood all the time and some people really like their privacy, but seriously take the time to ask yourself, “Is that a campus or environment that I’d be comfortable in?” If your answer is ‘no’ then I’ve got bad news.
We’re already comfortable with it. I understand at a school of 21,000 students not everyone’s going to be best friends, but I can’t help but ask myself, “Do a majority of students even want to make friends?” Making friends is scary, though, so I get it, and friendship does not come quickly nor easily.
In a new report published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, associate professor of communication studies Jeffrey Hall’s findings indicate that it takes up to 50 hours of shared time to be considered a casual friend rather than acquaintance, 90 hours from casual friend to friend and more than 200 hours before you can consider someone your close friend. A lot of people already have friends that they have made and might not be actively seeking out new ones. Given the time investment it takes to become good friends with people, it makes sense.
It’s easy to play Monday morning quarterback, say what someone or some institution should have done, when in reality it’s much more complicated than that, and you should never judge anyone until you’ve walked a moon in their metaphorical moccasins. JMU has done a great job expanding resources available to students as well as significant amounts of
time and energy in the Harrisonburg and greater community, including sending counselors and other mental health professionals down to Bridgewater to help support our community through a very difficult time. They even held game nights to try to help our community come together and grow more connected. The JMU administration does a lot to try to help us but it’s hard if they don’t know how.
It’s on us to communicate our needs; let Dr. Tim Miller, the Vice President for Student Affairs, and other members of JMU’s faculty and administration know if you have an idea that you or other JMU students might benefit from, then send an email or letter — action speaks louder than words.
It’s not about criticizing, and I want to make that clear. This is to prompt conversation, to raise awareness and begin talking about how we can evolve as a community to address the needs of our students to ensure the success of all members: students, faculty, administration and other education workers alike. When one member of our community isn’t supported, it’s scary, because it’s not an isolated incident. It’s something that both affects and is affected by each and every one of us that plays a role in the JMU community.
We like to talk about holding doors a lot, but maybe we spend too much time talking about it — it isn’t enough anymore. For us to change as a community, we need to change — I’m talking to you. When was the last time you reached out to someone or checked in on someone who looked down on campus? When was the last time you complimented someone’s outfit or hair? When was the last time you made a new friend on campus? When was the last time you stopped a classmate after class just to tell them that you liked what they had to say?
Whether intentional or not, there’s a bridge, an ocean, between JMU students and it’s on all of us to change that. I don’t know what the end-all-be all solution is but I do know that it feels good to be seen, or heard or even acknowledged. In the face of all life has to throw at us we are faced with a choice, fear or love. I am here to implore the JMU community to choose love over fear in a time where fear is all around.