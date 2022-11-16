The United Negro College Fund calculated that between 2003 and 2015, the federal funding gap between Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs) and Private White Institutions (PWIs) has quadrupled, from about $400 to $1,600 per student.
As a college student myself I was lucky enough to be recruited to play sports. If not I would have been left to choose between the underfunded HBCU that was warped with mold this school year, or leaving my community and support system to chase an opportunity at a PWI who has been funded twice as much.
Upon reviewing financial summaries, enrollment numbers, and academic accreditation, it is clear that many HBCUs are struggling to stay afloat due to long term, systematic, and oppressive methods being used against them, specifically in funding.
A look into history will show that HBCUs and black people in general thrive off resilience. With a gap like this, it is a direct interference with the future of black and brown children striving for academic success.
For instance here are a few numbers to quantify: According to a Forbes study, from 1987 to 2020 HBCUs were underfunded 12.8 billion dollars. The same study shows that NC A&T suffered one of the single worst cases of underfunding in HBCU history in 2020 when they were underfunded around 2.8 billion dollars in comparison to PWI counterparts.
$42 billion in federal research and development funds was awarded in 2018. Of these funds. $400 million (<1%) went to HBCUs, according to research done by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
What makes the students at John Hopkins University better than every student at every HBCU? What qualifies the attendees of John Hopkins for their institution to receive nearly 7x more funding than all 100+ HBCUs?
Prominent HBCU researcher N. Joyce Payne, founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, have referred to this as “the highest level of sanctioned discrimination,” I can agree with this as further research shows that even the creation of these funding systems originally did not include HBCUs or they are not set up for HBCU and PWI to have equal opportunities.
Some states have recently begun to raise their support of HBCU programs. Unfortunately this is a systematic pattern of damage that will require substantial and considerate federal action in order to correct.
In order to efficiently correct and even out the funding gap between HBCU and PWIs, HBCUs should join forces and come together in order to research exactly where these atrocities happened and to advocate for policy to fix these atrocities.
Specific policies should include but are not limited to: raising the minimum pell grant amount which is the driving force for over 7 million middle to low income students being able to attend school. Along with being raised, pell grants should also be offered in the summer.
HBCUs produce 80 percent of Black judges, 25 percent of Black science professionals, 70 percent of Black dentists and physicians, and 40 percent of Black members of Congress. Meaning the students are more than capable and in fact are providing nearly $15 billion in direct economic impact according to University of Georgia study on HBCUs.
HBCUs are clearly creating and producing outstanding and contributing members in society. In order to continue and raise this trend HBCUs should at the least receive a raise of 10% in funds allocated to HBCU from the Department of Education in the upcoming fiscal year.
By joining forces and doing the research to advocate for better policy and funding HBCUs can slowly start to even the playing field. This is going to take time as the oppression is deep-rooted and layered but with the right start HBCU can one day return to the prominent institutions they were meant to be instead of constantly struggling to do right by their students in terms of resources and finances.
In general it is time for our nation's HBCUs to not have to do more with less anymore, let's afford future black and brown kids of America the same opportunities everyone else has by leveling the playing field and closing the wage gap between HBCUs and PWIs.