Like many of my peers, I watched the first week of the NFL season. While I consider myself to be an avid fan, enough to be in a fantasy league, there is only so much a New York Giants fan can take before I withdraw emotionally, so I acquiesced and decided to sleep and turned off the games.
Over the coming days, I turned on my TV and learned the Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hand was injured, causing him to miss a large portion of the coming season. SportsCenter and NFL network were, of course, smothering their viewers with every version of the story imaginable. They had diagrams of human hands to show the place of the fracture, players came on to tell their own stories of similar injuries, and casters speculated about the validity of the Cowboys’ backup QB.
After an hour of “watching” this while I did homework, my brain started to ask questions. Why were the networks just standing around and asking empty questions? Why not hit the hammer on the nail and ask the team themselves? Strangely, though, the Cowboys organization was silent on the issue. I sighed, and as a new segment of the QB’s injury show started up, this time with different dredged up speculation on his condition, I turned off the TV. I was too tired of the gossip to engage in another round.
So now you’re wondering why this piece is titled the way it is. Yes, this is about the role of the media and their approach to information delivery. It’s not all about football.
As college students, we are the prime demographic of the online media. We are never without our phones, always glued to the screen and the potential of interaction. We are also without time. Most of us don’t clear time to sit down and read lengthy articles in The New York Times. That next friend group hangout is always around the corner, and that’s usually more exciting.
It’s rather ironic, then, that the media can grab us so effectively, so quickly. All it takes is a headline floated to us. It’s so simple. It’s the Apple News alert about a pressing issue you can’t read about unless you pay. It’s a tweet from a pundit with some fiery words about the latest injustice. It is not surprising, then, that the media swings toward sensationalism. How else would they capture the attention of a 20-something-year-old between classes? They stir up issues and debates that continue for weeks and weeks, draping the real problem in layers of gossip and opinion. Who knows the real issues anymore? Who knows what Dak Prescott’s injury is really like? We can’t tell our audience that we don’t know, so let’s just guess.
This is not to say that SportsCenter should feel shame over their coverage of football. They are a business. They operate to make money talking about sports. And while the news media also exists to make money, I would hope they would consider their role in the information pipeline to be more of a public commodity. An informed population is vital, not just for bettering the country, but also for not wasting time on the buzzword issues that don’t matter.
I’ve seen enough football to know that Dak Prescott’s injury will be replaced by a different story in a few days. The cycle keeps on churning, the wheel of the press keeps turning. The real issues get buried behind the headline. Headlines have always been used to grab attention, but in the world of smartphones, where attention is quite literally money, headlines are used to clickbait us into engaging. And what gets us to engage the most? Conflict. Drama. Gossip. You will read a story about a scandal before you would read a story about monetary policy, even though the policy would affect your life much more directly.
So, where do we go from here? Well, for one, I would advise taking Dak Prescott out of your fantasy draft for a while. And while you are on your device doing that, set times to read the news in full. I know that’s something I’m going to do. JMU students get free access to read The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. I’m sure we could all be a little more informed. I’m sure we could all go a little deeper into the story and go beyond the headline.