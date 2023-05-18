My first day of 10th grade was nerve wracking. I had barely slept and didn’t have classes with my friends, so I felt out of my element. My last class was math. After we were settled, my teacher introduced herself and her uptight demeanor made me nervous. She split us into groups for icebreakers. I was in a group with three other kids, and we began answering the required questions. Out of the corner of my eye, I noticed my teacher dragging her eyes up and down my body. She marched toward me and my heart jumped into my throat.
“Were you attacked by a dog this morning?” she asked. I mean hardly, I thought. My jeans had one rip right above my knee. I was stunned and so were the students in my group. “I won’t write you up this time, but don’t wear those again,” she continued. I was mortified and didn’t know how to continue talking to these kids I had just met.
A few months later, my health teacher — one of the most feared in school — walked toward me at the end of class. I froze in fear. She curtly said, “When you leaned over to pick up your backpack, I could see your bra. You need to change.” When I leaned over? Really? I thought. “I have a jacket in my locker,” I muttered.
She replied, “Come back and show me that you have it on after you get it.”
I walked to my locker, defeated. Having to miss class for this was hard to wrap my head around. I pulled my jacket on and went back to the health classroom. The door was closed. I attempted to open it. Locked. I knocked a few times. No response. Greeeeat. After waiting for about five minutes, I gave up and started toward biology in my winter coat. My bio teacher was a nice lady, and after I explained myself, she told me I could take the jacket off and get started on my work.
My personal experiences being impacted by the enforcement of public school dress codes have left a bitter taste in my mouth, but also incited an interest in their effects on students. I still remember my first time being dress-coded in the third grade. My “spaghetti straps” were pointed out by a lunch helper and I was told, “You should know better!” I was confused why on a hot day in June, I should “know better” than to wear a tank top.
Looking back, I’m sad for my younger self and for all the young girls who are embarrassed in the place where they’re meant to learn. I also witnessed my peers being affected in similar ways: a friend whose teacher poked her slightly exposed midriff, a friend who was yelled at from down the hall to pull her sweater up over her shoulder or a friend who was told her figure in leggings was “too distracting” to other students. This fueled my bitterness even further and left me with many questions: Where did these rules come from? What are their justifications? Do they have systemic effects on young people? I’ve always had theories, but there was much to be learned.
Public school dress codes have been around for decades and used to be much more extreme. According to a 2021 article by Audrey Carbonell from The Recordnewspaper, in the 1950s and ’60s, female students couldn’t wear pants, jeans weren’t allowed and male students had to have short hair with a buttoned, neat collar. The ’70s and ’80s brought a loosening of rules, and students were allowed more expression. But it wasn’t until the ’90s and 2000s that the debate over the nature of dress codes began to spark. With styles and fashion evolving, the more open expression of these decades conflicted with established dress codes.
While they vary, some rules that are commonly in place at public schools today prohibit strapped or strapless shirts and dresses, leggings, exposed midriff, rips above the knee, and shorts and skirts of certain lengths. Most schools justify these rules with mentions of bullying prevention, ensuring safety and teaching self respect, but as stated in an article by University of Richmond School of Law professor Meredith Harbach, “episodes of enforcement have far too often been reportedly accompanied with commentary that raises concerns about the validity of school motives. Students frequently report that they are disciplined for dress code violations because they are ‘too distracting’ for male students, teachers, and administrators. And they are told to cover up, suggesting that their bodies are inappropriate, dangerous, and subject to judgment.”
With rules in place, there must be enforcement. Teachers and administrators determine rule-breaking in various ways. A GAO (Government Accountability Office) report found that 60% of dress codes require staff members to measure students’ bodies and clothing to ensure compliance. It was also found that this procedure “can involve adults touching students,” and that, “consequently, students, particularly girls, may feel less safe at school.” In addition to students being made uncomfortable with unfamiliar adults observing or touching their bodies, students are also often purposefully embarrassed or forced to miss class time to change clothes.
These detrimental faults surrounding the enforcement of dress codes have had widespread effects. More and more stories are shared of young women and communities questioning a very hypocritical, one-sided system of rules. For example, in May 2022, the Albany Times Union reported that a group of high school track athletes in Albany, New York, were removed from practice for wearing sports bras and no shirts, while the male athletes were allowed to go shirtless. When the athletes launched an online petition about gender bias in dress codes, they were suspended. Additionally, in Alaska in 2019, a 17-year-old named Brekynn Willis was disqualified from a swim competition because of the way the school-issued swimsuit fit her body. Cases of female students missing out on opportunities and learning, simply because of the way they’re dressed or how their body looks in clothes, is something that should never stand.
The school-issued dress codes tend to include seemingly gender neutral language, and school administrators often stress the supposed equality of the rules. But many young girls and numerous studies would tell you otherwise. A report from the GAO found that dress codes “more frequently restrict items worn by girls.” An analysis by Torrie Edwards and Catherine Marshall also states, “Crockett and Wallendorf (1998) highlighted that many schools implement dress codes to prevent gang activity, more prevalent among males, but have greater restraints upon female dress, which is often a vehicle for young girls to build a sense of self-worth and identity.”
Female students are disproportionately disciplined for dress code violations, with the language of most dress codes targeted toward them. This analysis also observed that terms such as “spaghetti straps” are often used within codes but contain little to no consistent language banning “muscle shirts,” “wife beaters” or “undershirts,” which are common terms for tank tops worn by males. Dress code discipline doesn’t affect male students as much as their female counterparts, even if male students wear items similar to those banned for female students.
Further, evidence shows that black female students are affected the most out of any other group. The Edwards and Marshall analysis states that “African-American girls are more frequently cited for dress code violations than their white peers. Rather than encourage academic growth, then, ‘school personnel spend more time correcting their speech and dress patterns’ (Archer-Banks and Behar-Horenstein 2012, 200).” Epstein et al. (2017) found that Black girls are seen as more adult than their white peers and therefore less innocent and more sexual. Thus, they’re targeted more for dress code violations because they’re perceived as overly sexual by school staff. Public school dress codes aren’t only sexist in the way they’re systemically enforced, but they can also be racist.
Dress code implications are being internalized by children and young women across the country, implying much more than school systems may realize. The analysis by Edwards and Marshall notes, “Raby (2005), Pomerantz (2007) examined how dress codes articulate dominant social mores, in which girls are responsible for the moral climate of schools. Boys and male teachers are thus positioned as innocent victims of female sexuality, girls must be controlled for their own good and for the welfare of those around them.”
Young women are impacted by these dress codes just as they’re figuring out their place in their community and society. These codes impose aspects of sexist and racist systems onto our future generations. We strive to rid ourselves of these systems but cannot do so if they’re being continually reinforced onto our youth. We cannot go on creating and enforcing rules that humiliate girls, make them uncomfortable in their place of learning and imply to students that the female body is inconvenient or inherently sexual. Instead, students should be taught boundaries and how to look at and treat their peers respectfully.