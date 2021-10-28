U.S politics have become increasingly partisan, alienating moderate opinions and sewing division among the public. Those whose ideologies don’t fit into the confines of a party platform are forced to choose between extremes. This is due to voters themselves.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 election saw a 67% voter participation rate, while 53% of voting-age citizens participated in the 2018 midterm. Despite such a significant difference, the voter participation in the 2018 midterms is widely considered uncharacteristically high for a midterm election. The difference, of course, is because of who’s on the ballot. The presidential race is widely publicized, and many people believe that the president’s decisions will have significant effects on their everyday lives for the next four years.
In reality it’s local elections — which, according to the National Civic League, have by far the lowest voter turnout — that have the most direct impact on constituents.
Local governments are in charge of emergency services, law enforcement, housing and public schools. They handle sanitation and public works and mandate zoning laws. They also manage the municipal court system, plan local events and maintain roads. All of these issues are much more likely to affect a person’s day-to-day life than the president’s broad policy decisions. Humanitarian aid abroad, while still important, rarely has a direct effect on U.S. citizens, but if a city does or doesn’t have clean water, it can be the difference between life and death — look at Flint, Michigan.
Still, local elections have low voter turnouts, which means who’s in charge of the local government is in the hands of a select few — a few who JMU political science professor Robert Roberts said “tend to be more politically engaged and, therefore, more partisan.”
The partisanship of voters in off-year elections encourages further polarization in state governments that likely isn’t representative of the actual population. The Annual Review estimates that less than 30% of adult citizens participate in mayoral or city council elections. Roberts suggested such low voter turnout benefits Republicans because voter turnout is already higher among Republicans, and increasing the voting pool would likely result in an increase in Democrat turnout.
Voting is sacred in the American democratic experiment, and no matter a person’s political leanings, every U.S. citizen should have an unrestrained opportunity to cast their ballot. Independents are particularly important in the democratic process because their participation could be the key to compromise — a concept foreign to the current political climate. If only partisans vote, only partisans will get elected, and Congress will continue to hit policy stalemates. But independent voters can grease the wheels of decision-making by electing more open-minded politicians less beholden to party politics.
The Virginia general election is Nov. 2, and anyone who can vote should do so because more voters means a more representative government. Don’t let a partisan minority continue to divide state and local governments. After all, governors and city council officials are much more likely to have a direct impact on our everyday lives.