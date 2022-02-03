There are no words for what happened at Bridgewater College other than that it was an absolute tragedy.
On Feb. 1, a gunman walked onto the Bridgewater campus. To prevent an even greater atrocity, two individuals gave their lives to protect the rest of the community — Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Security Officer J.J. Jefferson.
The two men, Bridgewater College President David Bushman said, were best friends. Painter was Jefferson’s best man in his wedding.
We at The Breeze, and we as a JMU community, grieve alongside our friends, colleagues and neighbors in the Bridgewater community.
In a previous Letter from the Editor, which I wrote following an attempted drive-by shooting involving several JMU students, I attempted to answer the question of how we as journalists approach coverage of traumatic events. One of the hypotheticals I offered, and didn’t give an answer for, is how we would cover a school shooting.
Now, we face that question for real — something we never expected to face. Nothing they teach you in journalism school can ever prepare you for facing these horrors when they’re realized and no longer remain in the realm of hypotheticals.
The only answer we have is to lead with facts and to write with compassion. Our job as journalists is often to be dispassionate, to focus on nothing but factual evidence and to push all else out of our writing. That’s a hard thing to do when what you’re called to cover hits so, so close to home.
We are journalists, but we’re also students. School shootings, something we’ve been trained to deal with throughout our academic lives, make no sense and have no logic. They are one of those things that hit painfully close to home.
The best we can do is offer our compassion and our platform to those impacted and let our reporting be driven and told by their voices, not ours. Our words are chosen with the intent to communicate the facts of the situation at hand while also honoring the memory of Officers Painter and Jefferson and respecting the pain of our community members who have been impacted. It is the voices of the Bridgewater community that should be uplifted in this moment, and that is what we at The Breeze are striving to do.
While journalism is a craft based in facts, that doesn’t mean we have to choose to be dispassionate. For me and the rest of the staff of The Breeze, we choose compassion.
To our friends in Bridgewater, and to our Dukes here impacted by the shooting, we stand with you in this moment of horror. We’re not two different schools today, but one community who stands together, arms linked, hand in hand.
Jake Conley is the editor-in-chief of The Breeze. Contact Jake at breezeeditor@gmail.com.