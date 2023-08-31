The life of a college student is hard enough. Class during the day, homework at night and extracurricular activities dotted throughout, with an invisible expectation to maintain both good grades and a social life through it all.
For some of us, that extracurricular becomes more than “extra.” It consumes our college experience — our days, our nights. Overseeing the campus newspaper — and, for many more, student media in general — is one of them.
Some editor-in-chief days are easier than others. Some are more exciting than others. Our photographer might beautifully capture the one shining moment at the football game, or we might see a writer improve right in front of our eyes. Those are the days that make you fall in love with this job. The joyous days.
And then, sometimes, the joy just isn’t there. Or it’s there, and then gone the next instant. Sometimes, serving our community becomes a frighteningly bigger burden than it already is — like when duty calls us or a colleague to a violent breaking news scene.
Let alone an on-campus shooting.
That’s what happened Monday, just one state south of us, after a professor at the University of North Carolina was fatally shot by a graduate student. UNC went into a three-hour-plus lockdown Monday afternoon, instructing students to go inside and close windows and doors.
It’s then on the student newspaper to cover the devastation and encapsulate the horror — all while the reporters grieve with fellow students, in classrooms, on the floor, huddled up in the dark.
No one should have to experience this — in college, or ever. No journalist should ever have to report on this.
But the student-run newspaper at UNC, the Daily Tar Heel, had to. And just saying it covered a shooting would be a disservice. The Daily Tar Heel did so much more: It informed a grieving community when it needed it the most. It provided quick and timely updates, and is continuing to follow the aftermath, using its voice to call for change along the way. And not 48 hours after the shooting, the Daily Tar Heel curated the most gut-wrenching front page of a newspaper possible. Joe Biden took note, amplifying his vow to reduce gun violence in America.
That’s the power of journalism — forget “student” journalism.
The Breeze sends love and support to the Daily Tar Heel and the entire UNC community during this incredibly difficult time.
Students and staff at UNC, JMU and beyond: Take care of yourselves. Look out for one another and lift each other up when it seems like it can’t get worse.
And to the Daily Tar Heel’s staff: It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to grieve, and there’s no right or wrong way to. Lean on each other. Take breaks — the sun will rise tomorrow, whether or not your next story meets your editor’s deadline. And when it feels like those joyous days in journalism won’t come around again, remember your “why.” Remember what made you fall in love with this thing in the first place.
Together, united, there is a way forward.
Sincerely,
Grant Johnson
Editor-in-Chief