EDITOR's NOTE: The print version of this story misstated the amount JMU has charged for The Breeze's FOIA request at $2,267. The correct amount is $2,217. The online version of this story is correct.
On Jan. 19, I started a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the cost for a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request The Breeze filed with JMU for data on sexual assault at the university. In less than 48 hours, donations reached over $2,200 — surpassing the full cost of our FOIA and coming in at $500 more than we’d originally hoped to raise. That level of community support is nothing less than amazing.
The story we’re looking to tell — an honest, unflinching account of sexual assault on JMU’s campus — isn’t only compelling but essential. When we filed a FOIA request for a list of data points on that subject, JMU charged us $2,217 for the time the university estimated it would take for them to fulfill the request.
To say it directly, The Breeze couldn’t have paid that alone. Our one option to get the data we need to tell a story we believe to be essential was to crowdfund.
The crowd showed up. Over the last week, 60 donors contributed $2,267 to this story.
Journalism’s purpose, first and foremost, is to serve the public good. The American press’ nickname as the “Fourth Estate” — a fourth, independent branch of government that acts as a check on the executive, legislative and judicial branches — is an apt descriptor. Our job is to ask tough questions, look into dark corners and shine a light on wrongdoing in the name of pushing for accountability from those in power, especially those elected.
JMU is a public university — a government-funded institution. Its leaders are public, governmental leaders. Its constituents are us: JMU’s students, staff and community members. With JMU’s public status, we also expect a level of transparency from its administration, to include the data it shares.
The Breeze went to court in August 2021 because we believed the public deserved to know where COVID-19 case clusters were located. We look at data on sexual assault the same way.
The Jeanne Clery Act is a powerful tool for public transparency. The act requires public educational institutions to publish regular logs of all crimes that occur on campus property, including sexual crimes. However, crime logs are only part of the equation. Among the data we’re requesting are the number of formal reports of sexual assault or sexual harassment JMU’s Title IX and Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practice offices have received, and the number of sexual misconduct cases handled through “adaptable resolutions,” or unofficial, private mediations.
In our view, this data should already be public. Without these numbers, the JMU community can’t have an accurate understanding of what this dangerous issue faced by all higher education institutions looks like at our own.
The $2,267 we received — $50 more than the total we’ve been quoted by JMU — shows that the community believes in transparency, too. Our readers believe in accountability. You believe in accountability.
This story that we’re telling — this crucial, essential story — wouldn’t be possible without your support.
From all of us at The Breeze, thank you.