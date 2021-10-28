Early Wednesday morning, a glossy magazine appeared around campus. It was Proust Magazine — a new publication conceptualized and created entirely by JMU students, some of whom also work for The Breeze. Not too long after, copies started disappearing.
Eventually, a picture of what had happened started to emerge. The magazines were removed from their locations by JMU employees — student and full-time employees alike. Some copies, it must be clearly noted, were returned to Proust’s leadership team; some, not an insignificant number, remain unaccounted for.
Details of what’s happened and where fault may or may not lie are still incredibly murky — the university has also declined to provide comment to The Breeze after multiple requests from news editors Kamryn Koch and Ashlyn Campbell as the news desk works to fully report on what has or hasn’t transpired.
With that being said, however, as a fellow editor of a student-run, journalistic publication, I want to be abundantly clear with my message: I stand with Proust Magazine. Julia Rubin, editor-in-chief of Proust Mag and a previous art director for The Breeze, has my full support in her venture of running and developing the magazine.
I also need to be clear on an additional point: I speak here as a fellow editor, a fellow journalist, alongside Rubin and her staff. I must disclose that I have a byline within the magazine, but in this letter I’m speaking not as a writer for Proust but as the editor of a fellow student-run publication. The Breeze’s news desk will report on this story fully from an objective, balanced point of view true to the facts of the situation as they come to light over the coming days. But in my role as a fellow editor, I express my support for Proust Magazine.
As the Student Press Law Center, a nonprofit organization that exists to protect the press freedom rights of student journalists, shared with Rubin, any regulations governing expression of speech by the government — which JMU, as a public institution, falls under — must be content-neutral, apply reasonable rules and allow for reasonable distribution.
The university’s policy on the distribution of flyers, brochures and other materials does all that. As it states, “At no time shall JMU grant or deny authorization of distribution or posting of information based on its content, unless such distribution is commercially motivated; however, the distribution or posting of said material shall be subject to reasonable time and place” — all of that follows legal precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment’s freedoms of press and speech.
However, don’t let the term “student journalist” confuse you. It’s a lesson originally hammered into me by my journalism professors that I’ve now internalized and turned into a guiding principle of our journalism at The Breeze: We, and all other journalists who are enrolled at a college or university, are not “student journalists.” We are journalists who happen to also be students enrolled in an educational institution, whatever it may be.
We as journalists, not “student journalists,” enjoy the exact same press freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment as The New York Times, the New Yorker, The Washington Post and other national publications — and those freedoms must always be fought for and protected from obstruction by governmental actors.
Additionally, as a separate matter, the physical copies of the magazine are the property of Proust. They’re the property of Rubin and her staff, who have crowdsourced the venture. If a student left a jacket or a laptop sitting in the JMU Student Success Center (SSC), that property may be moved to a central location — but it would be returned, not discarded, recycled or otherwise permanently removed from the reach of its owner.
I, as the editor-in-chief of The Breeze and as a journalist standing in arms with Rubin and her staff, call on the JMU administration to make sure it’s fully respecting the rights of the journalists who walk the campus and to offer a full explanation and justification for the all of the disappearances of Proust Magazine on Wednesday morning.
We in student media are a close-knit breed, and we stand together.
