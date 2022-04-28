On Tuesday morning, we got a text — it didn’t say who, but just that a JMU softball player had died.
Less than an hour later, at 9:48 a.m., JMU softball broke the news on Twitter: Sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett had passed away. The tweet instantly went viral, and national news outlets began to pick it up.
Former and current JMU softball players began to post memories of Lauren on Twitter and Instagram. Statements of support poured in from universities and athletes around the country.
JMU was grieving, and the world was, too.
The news editor, sports editors and leadership from the newspaper and Breeze TV were gathered in the Breeze office by 11 a.m.
There were some tears, hushed voices. Soft laughter every now and then to ease the pain.
When we learned she died by suicide, it felt like a punch to the gut. With everything that happened earlier this semester — two on-campus suicides, the shooting at Bridgewater College and students’ outcry for mental support — Lauren’s passing hit that much harder. We’re tired, hurting. JMU is tired. JMU is hurting.
When the world’s heart broke, so did ours. We, like the rest of JMU Nation, were at a loss for words. But after the initial wave of shock, we did not what we felt obligated to do, but what we felt privileged to do: Share who Lauren was and how she impacted the JMU community alongside so many others.
One of our sports editors, Madison Hricik, talked to Lauren. One of our managing editors, Savannah Reger, has covered JMU softball for three years. She knew Lauren. She interviewed her, laughed with her. She watched her from the press box at the Women’s College World Series.
Savannah knows JMU softball. She knows how close that team is. When she saw the news, her heart ached for them. It hurt, she said, but she had to see them. She was a familiar face, one she believed they may have needed to see. So she picked up a camera and went to Tuesday’s flower drop memorial.
Even though many of us didn’t know Lauren personally, the sorrow that follows her loss is palpable throughout the entire community. Reporting on loss is painful, arguably the hardest thing a journalist has to do. Especially when you see the people you work with, the ones you love, the ones you’re closest to, struggle with this pain. There is without a doubt a hole where Lauren’s smile once lit up the JMU community, one that we won’t be able to recover from any time soon.
JMU has more than 20,000 students — 20,000 stories that weave together, each leaving an impact on each and every student. Stories that matter.
Lauren’s story matters — her life matters. And yours does too.
Mental health is an issue that’s not isolated to JMU, but we feel it deeply every day, especially on days like this. Schools across the world are grappling with a desperate need to support students, and no one is immune to the weight of a loss in their community — especially one as closely knit as JMU.
Each and every student here deserves to know they are loved beyond measure, both by the people in their lives and the strangers they pass on the Quad. If you’re struggling, you aren’t alone. Know that there are people who need you here. Each life you touch leaves an indelible mark on the JMU community — just like Lauren did.
If you're struggling with your mental health, please check out these resources.
Charlotte Matherly
Editor-in-Chief
Shirin Zia Faqiri
Executive Editor
Ashlyn Campbell
Print Managing Editor
Savannah Reger
Online Managing Editor
Contact Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Matherly at breezeeditor@gmail.com.