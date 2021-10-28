As journalists, our job is to accurately inform the world about what’s happening around us. We work tirelessly to seek and publish truth, to find answers amid chaos and to put a spotlight on power.
Oftentimes, journalism is noble, and we hit hard with truth. Sometimes, we get it wrong — I get it wrong. This time, I got it wrong.
In my role as the editor-in-chief of The Breeze, I represent the paper — in a large sense, I speak for it as an institution, and for our staff. Occasionally, I write letters from my own perspective as editor, often with the intent of providing our readers with transparency and a glimpse into how our newsroom operates. Published online for approximately 12 hours on Thursday, Oct. 28, was a letter wherein I questioned the decision-making by JMU surrounding the distribution of Proust Magazine, a new student-run publication.
However, I jumped the gun. We at The Breeze didn’t have the full facts of the story, and yet I ran an editorial anyway. It was an editorial mistake — one I take full responsibility for, both as the author of the editorial and as the editor of The Breeze.
The letter and any references to it have been removed from all online platforms we publish on. The letter was also in this week’s print edition, and we’re currently working to produce a new version of the print paper without it. That new edition will be on stands Friday, Oct. 29.
While our role as journalists is to always pursue and publish truth, we sometimes fall short of that intention. With this letter, I, and we The Breeze, apologize to our readers for missing that high bar.
Contact Editor-in-Chief Jake Conley at breezeeditor@gmail.com.