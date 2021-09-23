One of the questions we often face as journalists — and one of the questions we often get asked — is where we draw our line in ethically gray situations, especially with stories involving injury, death or violence. How do we cover a students’ suicide? How do we cover a sexual assault? What do we do in the situation of a school shooting? It’s often a hard question to answer.
We faced one of those scenarios last week. A 21-year-old sent a threat to a JMU student and then, as the student was speaking with police officers, the individual drove by and fired several bullets at the student and officers. Luckily, no one shot at was injured. The 21-year-old committed suicide shortly after.
The situation is terrible — hard stop. As journalists, we never seek to do harm to those involved in traumatic experiences, but we also have to do our jobs to cover traumatic events and inform the public of what’s happened. It often happens that we talk to people on the worst day of their life. I want to address where we draw our ethics and our lines.
There’s no easy answer. The line, such that it may be, varies with every story and every situation. No situation or trauma is ever the same, which means we have to make fresh choices and evaluations every time. However, there are a few baseline principles we try to operate by.
First, we seek to do no harm to those who’ve been through traumatic experiences. We don’t hound those individuals, we don’t chase them down and attempt to photograph them in their worst moments or force them to painfully recount those traumatic moments for us. As an editor, I have a one-message policy. After something happens, if we identify an individual involved, my policy is for the staff of The Breeze to send out one message offering to talk. That’s not always a perfect policy, miscommunications happen — but, that’s the goal. I have no interest in intensely pressing individuals who’ve lived through traumatic experiences.
Secondly, we in the newsroom have extensive conversations about how we write about and photograph these events. We talk about the angles we write from, who we talk to, what sources we rely on and other factors in covering these kinds of events. In this case, while the incident was occurring and directly after, we had a clear goal: Inform the public of the facts. A 21-year-old shot at a student and police officers; no one was injured; the area was secured by police; following the all-clear, students living in Charleston Townes were safe. Our job as a news organization is to do just that — do our best to inform the public and provide them with truthful, factual information.
There’s a way to do that involves as little retraumatizing as possible. The best way may not always be entirely without hard conversations and sensitive topics, but sometimes, that’s part of our job. Sometimes there’s not a perfect solution, and so we do the best we can to both do our jobs and respect the people we write about and treat them with compassion.
Point is, it’s complicated, and we do our best to navigate it. But, it’s also important that we won’t always get it right. I was the reporter at the scene of the shooting that night. I stand by that picture I took of the officer framed in the window of the residence of the individual who’d been shot at, but we’ve decided to blur the partially visible house address and the license plate of the car in front of the house. Blurring those two details doesn’t change the story and doesn’t take away from the photos. If those two details were crucial to the story, they would stay. But in the interest of doing as little harm as possible, we’ve decided to blur those details out based on a request from those involved. That’s a request we want to respect.
Ethics are hard; covering traumatic events is hard. We won’t always get it right, and we’re open to critique. Our job as journalists often means hard conversations, hard moments and hard situations, and our job is to provide the story and the facts of what’s happened. But, we’ll always do our best to minimize our impact and any possible harm.
For us, that’s our baseline policy, and I stand by that.