Following the accidental publication of a photo and caption on Nov. 13 on The Breeze’s website, some of you have asked about the possibility of JMU President Jonathan Alger leaving his position to become the next president of University of Louisville. The information in that caption was incorrect. Alger is still at JMU.
Announced Nov. 30, Kim Schatzel, the Towson University president, will be the next president for Louisville.
I apologize for any confusion and harm that this mistake caused. Multiple reports from several sources were brought to The Breeze’s attention that Alger might have been a candidate for the job at Louisville, and we worked to track these reports for several weeks and confirm this information prior to publication.
The Breeze has not been able to confirm Alger’s candidacy at this time. However, in preparing drafts in case the announcement was made, this photo and caption were mistakenly published due to a technical error.
As student journalists, we strive to be on top of all campus news, and it’s our job to follow up on these rumors and confirm this information. In attempting to be thorough and prepared, a technical mistake was made and has been corrected — all webpages and search results regarding this photo and caption have been removed.
Part of a news organization’s job is to hold institutions accountable, and it’s important that we, as journalists, hold ourselves accountable as well. I sincerely apologize for this error.
Thank you for your continued support, and please reach out to us with any questions. You can contact me at breezeeditor@gmail.com.
Sincerely,
Charlotte Matherly
Editor-in-Chief